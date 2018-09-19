medindia
Is Red Wine Compound Resveratrol Effective in Treating Knee Osteoarthritis?

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 19, 2018 at 8:07 AM Research News
Resveratrol was found to decrease pain severity in patients with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis, found study published in Journal of Medicinal Food, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Blood levels of several inflammatory biomarkers were significantly reduced with resveratrol administration.
In what researchers state is the first pilot clinical trial to assess the effects of resveratrol on pain severity and levels of inflammatory biomarkers in patients with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis, the scientists compared treatment with a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) combined with either resveratrol or placebo over 90 days.

Click here to read the full-text article free on the Journal of Medicinal Food website. The article entitled "Resveratrol Supplementation Reduces Pain and Inflammation in Knee Osteoarthritis Patients Treated with Meloxicam: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study" was coauthored by Saad Abdulrahman Hussain, Al-Rafidain University College (Baghdad, Iraq), Bushra Hassan Marouf, University of Sulaimani (Kurdistan Region, Iraq), and Ziyad Serdar Ali and Runj Simko Ahmmad, Shar Teaching Hospital (Kurdistan Region, Iraq).

Resveratrol, a polyphenol extracted from grape seeds has proven anti-inflammatory properties. The orally administered resveratrol, given as an adjuvant with meloxicam, led to a significant reduction in the total pain score and to significantly lower levels of serum biomarkers of inflammation common in knee osteoarthritis including TNF-α, interleukin IL-1ß, and IL-6.

Source: Eurekalert

