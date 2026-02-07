Is Pink Noise Safe for Brain Development?

Experts warn against using pink noise for sleep, as it may disrupt REM sleep quality, which is vital for brain development.

Efficacy of pink noise and earplugs for mitigating the effects of intermittent environmental noise exposure on sleep



Noise as a sleep aid: A systematic review



Between sound and sleep: a perspective on Sonic Sleep Aids



Deep sleep and REM Sleep are Critical for Physical Healing, Memory, and Brain Detox

What is Pink Noise?

Earplugs Protect Deep Sleep While Pink Noise Reduces REM Sleep

Experts Caution Against Broadband Noise for Children’s Health Risks

(Rapid Eye Movement sleep) quality, according to new research from the University of Pennsylvania.The study, published in the journal, reveals that while, the constant frequencies of pink noise can disrupt these vital sleep cycles.(In contrast,. For those seeking better sleep recovery, researchers suggest that physical sound blocking outperforms broadband noise by preserving the brain’s natural sleep pattern.: Additionally, a review of 38 previous studies on using noise to aid sleep found very low-quality evidence that white noise helps sleep., without a specific tone.(Experts warn white noise may actually disrupt sleep cycles or harm hearing if used continuously. Finally, silence is still best.Yet another study shows weak evidence for sonic sleep aids.and could even disrupt brain activity during rest.(Natural silence remains the best choice for restful sleep.Researchers observed 25 healthy adults, ages 21 to 41, in a sleep laboratory during eight-hour sleep opportunities over seven consecutive nights. The participants reported not previously using noise to help them sleep or having any sleep disorders.Participants slept under different conditions, including being exposed to aircraft noise, pink noise, aircraft noise with pink noise and aircraft noise with earplugs. Each morning, they completed tests and surveys to measure sleep quality, alertness, and other health effects., for memory consolidation, and for clearing toxins from the brain.REM sleep, also called dream sleep, is important for emotional regulation, for motor skills, and for brain development. This way, deep and REM sleep complement each other, and collectively guarantee that we wake up restored in the morning, ready for the next day.. Broadband noise also includes the well-knownThe different noise colors differ in their energy content across the audible spectrum which determines whether they sound high-pitched or low-pitched.Nature sounds like ocean or rainfall sounds are also broadband sounds, and many household appliances like air conditioning units and fans produce broadband sounds.Exposure to aircraft noise—compared to none—was associated with about 23 fewer minutes per night spent in “N3,” the deepest sleep stage. Earplugs prevented this drop in deep sleep to a large extent.Pink noise alone at 50 decibels (often compared to the sound of a “moderate rainfall”) was associated with a nearly 19-minute decrease in REM sleep., and time spent awake was now also 15 minutes longer, which had not been observed in aircraft noise only or pink noise only nights.Participants also reported that their sleep felt lighter, they woke up more frequently, and their, compared to nights without noise—unless they used earplugs.REM sleep disruption is a common feature of disorders such as depression, anxiety, and Parkinson’s disease., and indicate that we need more research in vulnerable populations, on long-term use, on the different colors of broadband noise, and on safe broadband noise levels in relation to sleep,” Basner said.Source-Eurekalert