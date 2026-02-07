Is Pink Noise Safe for Brain Development?

Experts warn against using pink noise for sleep, as it may disrupt REM sleep quality, which is vital for brain development.
Pink noise, often used as a soothing sleep aid, may actually harm REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep) quality, according to new research from the University of Pennsylvania. The study, published in the journal SLEEP, reveals that while REM sleep is crucial for memory consolidation and emotional health, the constant frequencies of pink noise can disrupt these vital sleep cycles.
In contrast, earplugs were found to be significantly more effective at protecting sleep from traffic noise without the negative side effects of ambient sound machines. For those seeking better sleep recovery, researchers suggest that physical sound blocking outperforms broadband noise by preserving the brain’s natural sleep pattern.
The Broader Evidence: Additionally, a review of 38 previous studies on using noise to aid sleep found very low-quality evidence that white noise helps sleep. White noise is a constant and consistent sound containing all audible frequencies at once, without a specific tone.
Experts warn white noise may actually disrupt sleep cycles or harm hearing if used continuously. Finally, silence is still best.
Yet another study shows weak evidence for sonic sleep aids. While sonic sleep aids like apps, guided meditation, sleep stories, and other sleep aid machines may mask noise, they don't improve sleep quality and could even disrupt brain activity during rest.
Natural silence remains the best choice for restful sleep.
Deep sleep and REM Sleep are Critical for Physical Healing, Memory, and Brain DetoxResearchers observed 25 healthy adults, ages 21 to 41, in a sleep laboratory during eight-hour sleep opportunities over seven consecutive nights. The participants reported not previously using noise to help them sleep or having any sleep disorders.
Participants slept under different conditions, including being exposed to aircraft noise, pink noise, aircraft noise with pink noise and aircraft noise with earplugs. Each morning, they completed tests and surveys to measure sleep quality, alertness, and other health effects.
When we sleep, we cycle multiple times through periods of deep sleep and REM sleep. Deep sleep is important for physical restoration, for memory consolidation, and for clearing toxins from the brain.
REM sleep, also called dream sleep, is important for emotional regulation, for motor skills, and for brain development. This way, deep and REM sleep complement each other, and collectively guarantee that we wake up restored in the morning, ready for the next day.
What is Pink Noise?Pink noise is a type of broadband noise—a continuous sound spread across a wide range of frequencies—that sounds uniform and static-like. Broadband noise also includes the well-known white noise and other noise colors like brown and blue noise.
The different noise colors differ in their energy content across the audible spectrum which determines whether they sound high-pitched or low-pitched.
Nature sounds like ocean or rainfall sounds are also broadband sounds, and many household appliances like air conditioning units and fans produce broadband sounds.
Earplugs Protect Deep Sleep While Pink Noise Reduces REM SleepExposure to aircraft noise—compared to none—was associated with about 23 fewer minutes per night spent in “N3,” the deepest sleep stage. Earplugs prevented this drop in deep sleep to a large extent.
Pink noise alone at 50 decibels (often compared to the sound of a “moderate rainfall”) was associated with a nearly 19-minute decrease in REM sleep.
If pink noise was combined with aircraft noise, both deep sleep and REM sleep were significantly shorter compared to noise-free control nights, and time spent awake was now also 15 minutes longer, which had not been observed in aircraft noise only or pink noise only nights.
Experts Caution Against Broadband Noise for Children’s Health RisksParticipants also reported that their sleep felt lighter, they woke up more frequently, and their overall sleep quality was worse when exposed to aircraft noise or pink noise, compared to nights without noise—unless they used earplugs.
REM sleep disruption is a common feature of disorders such as depression, anxiety, and Parkinson’s disease.
“Overall, our results caution against the use of broadband noise, especially for newborns and toddlers, and indicate that we need more research in vulnerable populations, on long-term use, on the different colors of broadband noise, and on safe broadband noise levels in relation to sleep,” Basner said.
