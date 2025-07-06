Is One-Quarter of Our Youth at Risk for Mental Health Issues?

Mental health in adolescents is crucial for emotional growth, academic success, and healthy relationships.



One-Quarter of Puducherry Adolescents at Risk for Mental Health Issues

Early Intervention and Collaboration Crucial for Adolescent Mental Health

6 Essential Tips for Supporting Adolescent Mental Health

Encourage Open Communication: Create a safe space where teens feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and emotions without judgment.

Promote Healthy Lifestyle Habits: Support regular sleep, balanced nutrition, and physical activity to boost mood and reduce stress.

Limit Screen Time: Set boundaries on social media and digital use to prevent anxiety, cyberbullying, and sleep disruption.

Teach Stress Management Techniques: Introduce mindfulness, deep breathing, journaling, or creative outlets like art and music.

Foster Positive Relationships: Help teens build strong connections with family, friends, and mentors for emotional support.

Seek Professional Help When Needed: Don’t hesitate to consult a counselor or mental health professional if signs of distress persist.

A startling new study has revealed that nearlyunderlining a growing public health concern that calls for immediate action from educators, families, and policymakers. ( )Conducted by a research team from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry, the study examined the mental health status of school-going adolescents aged between 13 and 17 years across both urban and rural regions of Puducherry. The findings, published in theshow that 25.5% of the 329 students surveyed are at risk of developing mental health issues.“Adolescence is a critical phase marked by major biological and psychological transitions. Our study indicates that one-fourth of adolescents are vulnerable to mental health conditions, which highlights the urgent need for routine mental health screening in schools,” said Dr. Kavita Vasudevan, Head of Community Medicine at the institute and lead author of the study.The research revealed a stark urban-rural divide in mental health risk indicators.Additionally, key risk factors such as monthly family income and the occupation of parents were found to significantly influence mental health vulnerability.Teachers who participated in the study reported that behavioral changes and a noticeable decline in academic performance were the most common signs of underlying mental health issues in students.The researchers have stressed the importance of early recognition and targeted interventions to improve adolescent mental health outcomes. They advocate for a collaborative approach involving schools, families, and community health systems.“Awareness among teachers and family members about early warning signs and the importance of mental health is essential,” the research team stated. “We also recommend incorporating life skill education in school curricula to help adolescents cope with emotional challenges and build resilience.”The findings add to a growing body ofExperts are calling for policy reforms to integrate mental health support into school health programs, along with more investment in mental health education and counseling services at the grassroots level.As mental health continues to gain visibility on national and global agendas, studies like this serve as a crucial reminder that children and adolescents must be at the center of these conversations—before the silent crisis escalates further.Source-Medindia