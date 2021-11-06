Is Nanotech-Based Reusable Mask More Effective Than N95 Mask?

New reusable "nanotech mask" developed is more effective than the N95 masks, as it can block 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and particulate matter (PM). It can also kill germs in just 45 seconds, reveal scientists from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU).



The mask's novel antimicrobial coating is effective for at least six days and its filtration efficiency surpasses those of N95 masks with 95 percent filtration of PM0.3.

‘Nanotech-Based Reusable Mask is much better than the surgical or N95 masks, as it can be washed and reused. The nanoparticles are bonded to the fibers within the mask, so there is no contact with human skin when the mask is worn.’





Both are the two most desired properties needed to fight Covid-19, into a single filter, said Professor Lam Yeng Ming, Chair of NTU's School of Materials Science and Engineering.



"In experiments, our copper nanoparticle coating has an extremely fast and sustained antibacterial activity, with a killing efficiency of up to 99.9 percent when it meets multidrug resistant bacteria. This coating will help to reduce the spread of bacteria as it kills microbes in droplets trapped by the mask fibers, which provide excellent filtration efficiency. This should give users a double layer of protection compared to conventional surgical masks," Lam said



In experiments, the mask was able to attract and trap a broad range of particulate matter: from PM10 (average particle size of 10 microns) to PM0.3 (0.3 microns - about 0.3 percent or the diameter of a human hair) with a filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent.



The nanoparticles are also bonded to the fibers within the mask, so there is no contact with human skin when the mask is worn.



"With our new composite filter, we can achieve up to 99.9 per cent BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency), trapping almost all microbes and particulate matter from smoke or haze. Its filtration efficiency surpasses a N95 mask but allows the wearer to breathe much easier," said Liu Zheng, Associate Professor at the varsity.







Source: IANS The nanotech mask is made with two key components: an antimicrobial coating made from copper nanoparticles and coated on a non-woven fabric mask which has a unique static-electricity property that draws and traps all nanoparticles and germs.Both are the two most desired properties needed to fight Covid-19, into a single filter, said Professor Lam Yeng Ming, Chair of NTU's School of Materials Science and Engineering."In experiments, our copper nanoparticle coating has an extremely fast and sustained antibacterial activity, with a killing efficiency of up to 99.9 percent when it meets multidrug resistant bacteria. This coating will help to reduce the spread of bacteria as it kills microbes in droplets trapped by the mask fibers, which provide excellent filtration efficiency. This should give users a double layer of protection compared to conventional surgical masks," Lam saidIn experiments, the mask was able to attract and trap a broad range of particulate matter: from PM10 (average particle size of 10 microns) to PM0.3 (0.3 microns - about 0.3 percent or the diameter of a human hair) with a filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent.The nanoparticles are also bonded to the fibers within the mask, so there is no contact with human skin when the mask is worn."With our new composite filter, we can achieve up to 99.9 per cent BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency), trapping almost all microbes and particulate matter from smoke or haze. Its filtration efficiency surpasses a N95 mask but allows the wearer to breathe much easier," said Liu Zheng, Associate Professor at the varsity.Source: IANS

The new masks can also bemaking it more sustainable than conventional disposable masks, but just as easy to breathe in.