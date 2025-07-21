Is Motivation the Fuel to Chase Your Goal?

Enjoying the process may be the secret to long-term success in your goals.
Why do we keep setting goals we rarely stick to—especially those New Year’s resolutions? It turns out, the key isn’t only in the intensity of our desire for the results, but in the extent to which we genuinely enjoy the process. We often pursue goals for reasons like health or success. However, it's the joy and satisfaction we get in the moment that really drives our long-term commitment. Let’s explore what really keeps us going when the excitement wears off(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
It's Not the “Why” but the “How”Most people set goals to gain something in the future—better health, more money, or a fitter body. This is extrinsic motivation. People who enjoyed their daily activities, like working out or eating healthy, were more likely to keep their resolutions all year. So, it’s not just about what you want to achieve—it’s about whether you like doing what gets you there.
Motivation Beyond Borders: Does Culture Matter?Would this pattern apply in cultures that value duty and group responsibility over personal enjoyment? Interestingly yes ,in a collectivist society like China, intrinsic motivation is still a better predictor for long-term goal success . This suggests that enjoying the journey is a universal fuel, no matter where you are.
When Steps Speak Louder Than WordsTo move beyond self-reports, the researchers tracked real-world behavior using step counters. Over a 2-week period, those who simply enjoyed walking ended up taking more steps than those who only saw walking as a way to get fit. This objective data reinforces a clear message: what feels good now helps us stick with it later.
Can We Train Ourselves to Enjoy Goals?Researchers increased participants' intrinsic motivation in a final experiment. They used a health app to make the experience fun, engaging, and personally rewarding. The result? Higher engagement in just 24 hours. The takeaway is powerful- instead of forcing yourself into habits for future rewards, find ways to enjoy them now—and you'll go further than ever before.
