Protecting kidneys in lupus doesn’t have to mean suppressing the immune system anymore.
What if we could help protect the kidneys of people with lupus without stopping their immune system? A group from the Medical University of South Carolina is looking into this possibility. They are focusing on repairing the health of renal endothelial cells, which are the cells that line the blood vessels in the kidneys. A molecule called L-sepiapterin might help reduce inflammation, lower oxidative stress, and prevent kidney damage in lupus nephritis, which is a serious complication of lupus. This new method isn't just about treating the condition—it's about changing how we deal with organ damage in autoimmune diseases(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Lupus nephritis serum induces changes in gene expression in human glomerular endothelial cells, which is modulated by L-sepiapterin: implications for redox-mediated endothelial dysfunction
Go to source).
Kidney Under Trouble - Why Lupus Targets It FirstWhen someone is diagnosed with lupus, about 15 to 30 percent already have inflammation in their kidneys. And up to 50 percent may develop lupus nephritis over time, which can lead to long-term kidney damage. What makes this condition so harmful is that the body’s immune system turns against its own kidneys, similar to how the body would attack a transplanted organ. This early and strong attack makes lupus nephritis one of the biggest risks for people with lupus
Smarter Way to Protect OrgansTraditional treatments use medicines that weaken the immune system, which can make patients more prone to infections. This new method instead works to protect the lining of the blood vessels in the kidneys (called renal endothelial cells) without turning off the immune system. By helping these cells work better, the chances of inflammation, scarring, and kidney failure can be greatly lowered—without the common side effects of immune-suppressing drugs.
L-Sepiapterin-A Shield for Kidney CellsA hopeful molecule called L-sepiapterin (L-Sep) seems to help fix damaged endothelial cells during lupus flares. When kidney cells were treated with lupus blood plus L-Sep, the signs of inflammation decreased and the genes that make nitric oxide (NO) increased. Since nitric oxide helps keep blood flowing well and stops immune cells from escaping into tissues, this is a big step forward in developing treatments that protect organs in lupus nephritis.
The Power of Nitric Oxide- Flipping the Molecular SwitchHealthy endothelial cells make a substance called nitric oxide, which helps reduce inflammation and stress in the body. However, when someone has long-term health issues like obesity, diabetes, or lupus, this process doesn't work properly. Instead of making nitric oxide, the cells start making superoxide, which is harmful. L-Sep helps change this by turning things back around. It helps restart the enzyme eNOS, which is key in preventing more damage to the kidneys.
Source-Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)