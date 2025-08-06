About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is L-sepiapterin the Fix for Lupus Nephritis?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 6 2025 5:22 PM

Protecting kidneys in lupus doesn’t have to mean suppressing the immune system anymore.

What if we could help protect the kidneys of people with lupus without stopping their immune system? A group from the Medical University of South Carolina is looking into this possibility. They are focusing on repairing the health of renal endothelial cells, which are the cells that line the blood vessels in the kidneys. A molecule called L-sepiapterin might help reduce inflammation, lower oxidative stress, and prevent kidney damage in lupus nephritis, which is a serious complication of lupus. This new method isn't just about treating the condition—it's about changing how we deal with organ damage in autoimmune diseases(1 Trusted Source
Lupus nephritis serum induces changes in gene expression in human glomerular endothelial cells, which is modulated by L-sepiapterin: implications for redox-mediated endothelial dysfunction

Go to source).

Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis
Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis
Scientists uncover an antibody that protects the kidney in patients with an autoimmune disease — lupus nephritis.
Kidney Under Trouble - Why Lupus Targets It First

When someone is diagnosed with lupus, about 15 to 30 percent already have inflammation in their kidneys. And up to 50 percent may develop lupus nephritis over time, which can lead to long-term kidney damage. What makes this condition so harmful is that the body’s immune system turns against its own kidneys, similar to how the body would attack a transplanted organ. This early and strong attack makes lupus nephritis one of the biggest risks for people with lupus


Clotting Proteins in Urine are New Biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis
Clotting Proteins in Urine are New Biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis
New biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis are the presence of clotting factors in urine, both those proteins that promote clots and those that deplete them.

Smarter Way to Protect Organs

Traditional treatments use medicines that weaken the immune system, which can make patients more prone to infections. This new method instead works to protect the lining of the blood vessels in the kidneys (called renal endothelial cells) without turning off the immune system. By helping these cells work better, the chances of inflammation, scarring, and kidney failure can be greatly lowered—without the common side effects of immune-suppressing drugs.


Current Treatment Options for Lupus Nephritis
Current Treatment Options for Lupus Nephritis
Cyclophosphamide or MMF with a corticosteroid is the first treatment choice for lupus nephritis. On the other hand, azathioprine or MMF combined with a corticosteroid is useful as maintenance therapy.

L-Sepiapterin-A Shield for Kidney Cells

A hopeful molecule called L-sepiapterin (L-Sep) seems to help fix damaged endothelial cells during lupus flares. When kidney cells were treated with lupus blood plus L-Sep, the signs of inflammation decreased and the genes that make nitric oxide (NO) increased. Since nitric oxide helps keep blood flowing well and stops immune cells from escaping into tissues, this is a big step forward in developing treatments that protect organs in lupus nephritis.


Guidelines for Management of Lupus Nephritis
Guidelines for Management of Lupus Nephritis
Guidelines for the screening, treatment and management of lupus nephritis has been issued by The American College of Rheumatology (ACR).

The Power of Nitric Oxide- Flipping the Molecular Switch

Healthy endothelial cells make a substance called nitric oxide, which helps reduce inflammation and stress in the body. However, when someone has long-term health issues like obesity, diabetes, or lupus, this process doesn't work properly. Instead of making nitric oxide, the cells start making superoxide, which is harmful. L-Sep helps change this by turning things back around. It helps restart the enzyme eNOS, which is key in preventing more damage to the kidneys.

Reference:
  1. Lupus nephritis serum induces changes in gene expression in human glomerular endothelial cells, which is modulated by L-sepiapterin: implications for redox-mediated endothelial dysfunction - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40480647/ )


Source-Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)


