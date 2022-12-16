About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is it Good to Use Fairness Creams

by Adeline Dorcas on December 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Is it Good to Use Fairness Creams

Fairness creams can wreak havoc on your skin, warndermatologists.

Leading dermatologists have advised against skin whitening creams to look fairer and better.

Is Fairness Cream Harmful for Skin

Dr. Parul Verma, of the department of dermatology at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), said, "Many patients come into the OPD having suffered adverse effects of using products that do not suit their skin type. Use of steroid-based creams often causes skin trouble."

Do Fairness Creams Really Work

She explained, "The base color of skin never changes. So, instead of trying whitening creams or chemicals, give your skin a healthy and natural glow, which is long lasting too."

Listen to this News

Think Again Before Going for Skin Lightening, Whitening Solutions

Think Again Before Going for Skin Lightening, Whitening Solutions


For all those reaching out for skin-lightening beware - experts warn against excessive use of such products and therapies. It can lead to life-long complications.
Advertisement


Dr. Swastika Suvirya, Head of Department, dermatology said, "Pollution, pesticide and poor eating habits are also key factors for skin trouble. It is good to take medicine as per the expert advice."

Head of pathology department, Prof. U.S. Singh explained the role of pathology in diagnosis of skin ailments. He said that a coordinated effort by dermatology and pathology departments gives better results in diagnosis and treatment.
People are Obsessed With Fair Skin And Not Natural Beauty

People are Obsessed With Fair Skin And Not Natural Beauty


Plenty of skin fairness creams have entered the market, which unfortunately has actually taught the young boys and girls to think that white skin is better.
Advertisement

Dr. Atin Singhai said that some of the skin troubles are region based as specific disease happen to people living in specific areas.

Dark Side of Skin Lightening Cream

Dr. Parul Verma, faculty at dermatology department KGMU, cited the example of a 20-year-old-girl who had a discolored patch of skin near her face about four months ago.

She went to a medical store who gave a skin lightening steroid-based cream. She used it for three months but instead of improving, the patch turned into a wound.

The doctors at KGMU diagnosed that she had been suffering from leprosy, which was confirmed through biopsy.

Dr. Verma explained, "The girl will now take months to reverse the damage caused by steroid cream. Her treatment would have been easier, had she not used steroids."

She said that there are many people who take steroid-based creams for problems like fungal infection, psoriasis followed by itchy skin rash and acne without any prescription from a medical practitioner.

In KGMU alone, out of 400 patients seen in OPD daily, 50 percent come after using creams indiscriminately and worsening their condition.

Prof. Swastika Suvirya, head, KGMU dermatology department, said, "There might be some patients, who get relief for the moment, but in the long term, these drugs cause serious reactions and may cause allergies, ulcers, tumors and infection."

Source: IANS

Listen to this News

Skin Creams Containing Toxic Mercury Will be Out

Skin Creams Containing Toxic Mercury Will be Out


Some people are slathering and even injecting creams containing toxic mercury onto or under their skin to lighten it, increasing the risk of serious health problems for themselves and others.
Advertisement
Amazing Ways to Use Ice Cubes for Clear and Glowing Skin

Amazing Ways to Use Ice Cubes for Clear and Glowing Skin


Applying ice cubes on your skin helps to minimize skin pores, increase blood circulation which in turn gives you a radiant, youthful skin.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Is it Good to Use Fairness Creams Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests