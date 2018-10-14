medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Is It an Infection That is Causing Premature Birth in Pregnant Women?

by Rishika Gupta on  October 14, 2018 at 10:35 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Can an infection cause the premature birth? Researchers say yes, they have found out that a certain kind of immune cells could break down the tolerance barrier that a baby has and could mediate the start-up of the birth way early.
Is It an Infection That is Causing Premature Birth in Pregnant Women?
Is It an Infection That is Causing Premature Birth in Pregnant Women?

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant death and disability in the U.S. and costs billions in dollars and heartache every year. Now, University of Connecticut researchers report in Reproductive Sciences a potential treatment that could stop many cases of premature labor and birth in their tracks.

UConn Health's Christopher Nold, an obstetrician who practices maternal-fetal medicine at Hartford Hospital, and Anthony Vella, an immunologist, were curious about the immune system's role in premature birth.

Most pregnancies last about 40 weeks. A baby born before 37 weeks may be too small to regulate body temperature or breathing, and suffer from brain bleeds or other organ troubles, as well as long-term impacts such as developmental delays and cognitive problems.

In this nation alone, about 337,000 babies were born prematurely in 2016. But in other mammals, premature birth is quite rare, and usually happens only if there is an infection or inflammation.

The researchers knew that cytokines, small proteins that alert the body to infection and cause inflammation, had been found in the amniotic fluid of many women who gave birth prematurely.

That made them wonder. The fetus is different enough from its mother that the immune system ought to attack it, but something blocks that from happening during pregnancy. What if that protection stopped for some women, causing premature labor?

"There's a lot of anti-inflammatory mechanisms that prevent the fetus from being rejected. So we thought maybe dangerous inflammation, that can break down the tolerance barrier, could mediate the start-up of birth," even - or especially - premature birth, says Vella.

So Nold and Vella took cells from the female reproductive tract and the amniotic fluid that surrounds fetuses in the womb and exposed them to pieces of bacteria in the lab. As they expected, the cells produced lots of cytokines - the equivalent of shouting "hey, there's an invader!"

But the cytokines weren't primarily the inflammation-causing kind the researchers were expecting.

Instead, they saw much more granulocyte-macrophage-colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) than they expected. GM-CSF is a kind of cytokine that causes cells to grow up quickly and become bacteria-eating macrophages. The population of macrophages in pregnant women does tend to ramp up right before the women give birth. But it's unclear if that is directly connected to birth or a side effect of another process.

Nold and Vella's finding that GM-CSF is released in response to perceived bacterial infection is intriguing because there's already a drug available that blocks GM-CSF.

Treating pregnant mice with this drug sharply reduced preterm birth in mice that had been exposed to pieces of dangerous bacteria. If preventing premature births could be that straightforward, it would be a game changer. Nold and Vella have filed for a provisional patent on the technology.

But first, the researchers need to figure out if GM-CSF is really what's causing premature birth in women.

Nold has been collecting samples from women early in pregnancy to see if there's anything detectable early on that could show who is at risk of giving birth prematurely. He and Vella would like to test those samples for GM-CSF, and see if GM-CSF levels early in pregnancy can give clues as to how early the pregnancies end.

"We're hoping to do more immune mechanism studies in mice. And in the not-too-distant future, we hope to start looking at human studies," Nold says. Hartford Hospital has already given them a small grant, and they are looking for more funding to pursue the research further.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Rheumatoid Arthritis During Pregnancy - Risk for Premature Birth

Rheumatoid Arthritis During Pregnancy - Risk for Premature Birth

Rheumatoid arthritis during pregnancy is associated with low birth weight and premature birth. No adverse outcome is found for mothers with rheumatoid arthritis except premature delivery, according to the European League against Rheumatism.

Pathogenic Bacteria in Placenta Can Lead to Premature Birth

Pathogenic Bacteria in Placenta Can Lead to Premature Birth

Higher number of pathogenic bacteria in placenta and within the uterus (intra-uterine) may lead to maternal infection and cause premature birth.

Eating Fish May Reduce Premature Birth Risk

Eating Fish May Reduce Premature Birth Risk

Adequate intake of fish or fish oil supplement rich in omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of premature birth among pregnant women.

New Device May Help Explain Premature Births

New Device May Help Explain Premature Births

Globally more than one in ten babies are born prematurely, and this can be explained better by a new device which could lead to better treatments and prevention options for preterm labor resulting from bacterial infections.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Breech Presentation and Delivery Cesarean Section Pregnancy and Complications Flu Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy Anal Warts The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive