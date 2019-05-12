medindia

Is Is Miscarriage Caused By Disability?

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 5, 2019 at 11:21 AM Women Health News
Is disability a risk factor for miscarriage? Miscarriage has been attributed to disabilities, and research shows that a higher proportion of women with a disability had a miscarriage.
A new study compared the proportion of women with any cognitive, physical, or independent living disability who experienced a miscarriage during the previous 5-year period to women without disabilities. Regardless of the type of disability.

According to the study results published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

The researchers analyzed data on 3,843 women in the National Survey of Family Growth and reported that women with disabilities were more likely to receive services to prevent miscarriage compared to women without disabilities. They also found that among women who had a miscarriage, only women with independent living disability were significantly more likely to have experienced two or more miscarriages compared to women without disabilities.

Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, states: "The researchers found that higher proportions of pregnancies in women with disabilities ended in miscarriages compared to women without disability. Further research is needed to understand why this is true despite higher odds of receiving preventive services among women with disabilities."

Source: Eurekalert

