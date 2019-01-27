Is India Moving Closer To Its Open Defecation Free Goal?

Font : A- A+



With the Indian prime minister leading the charge, India is getting closer and closer towards its open defecation free (ODF) goal.

Is India Moving Closer To Its Open Defecation Free Goal?



According to the prime minister, Narendra Modi, more than 5.5 lakh villages and 600 districts have been declared open defecation free (ODF). It is believed that -98 percent of rural India is now under the sanitation coverage- with nine crore households being provided with latrines.



‘All the sarpanches and village heads have been urged by the prime minister to take part in the national campaign by "sharing their beautiful toilet photos" with him by using #MylzzatGhar on social media.’ "On October 2, 2014, we embarked on a memorable journey together to clean our country and to get rid of open defecation. Due to the unequivocal support from the people of India, today India is moving towards liberation from open defecation much prior to the target of October 2, 2019, so that we may pay our homage to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary," Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio address.



In December 2018, more than 50 lakh toilets participated in the 'Clean Beautiful Toilet' or 'Shining Toilet' contests, he said.



In the contests, people are making their toilets clean and colourful by having them painted. One can find lots of photos of such toilets from Kanyakumari to Kutchh to Kamrup, Assam on the social media, Modi said.



The Prime Minister urged all the sarpanches and village heads to take a lead in this campaign from their respective panchayats by "sharing their beautiful toilet photos" with him by using #MylzzatGhar on social media.



Source: IANS According to the prime minister, Narendra Modi, more than 5.5 lakh villages and 600 districts have been declared open defecation free (ODF). It is believed that -98 percent of rural India is now under the sanitation coverage- with nine crore households being provided with latrines."On October 2, 2014, we embarked on a memorable journey together to clean our country and to get rid of open defecation. Due to the unequivocal support from the people of India, today India is moving towards liberation from open defecation much prior to the target of October 2, 2019, so that we may pay our homage to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary," Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio address.In December 2018, more than 50 lakh toilets participated in the 'Clean Beautiful Toilet' or 'Shining Toilet' contests, he said.In the contests, people are making their toilets clean and colourful by having them painted. One can find lots of photos of such toilets from Kanyakumari to Kutchh to Kamrup, Assam on the social media, Modi said.The Prime Minister urged all the sarpanches and village heads to take a lead in this campaign from their respective panchayats by "sharing their beautiful toilet photos" with him by using #MylzzatGhar on social media.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement