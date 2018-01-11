medindia
Is Hot Brew Coffee Healthier Than Cold Brew?

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 1, 2018 at 1:56 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Hot brew coffee has higher levels of antioxidants than cold brew, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
In a new study, Jefferson(Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) researchers found chemical differences between hot and cold brew coffee that may have health impacts.

In particular, the researchers found that hot-brewed coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which are believed to be responsible for some of the health benefits of coffee.

The study also found that the pH levels of both hot and cold coffee were similar, ranging from 4.85 to 5.13 for all coffee samples tested. Coffee companies and lifestyle blogs have tended to tout cold brew coffee as being less acidic than hot coffee and thus less likely to cause heartburn or gastrointestinal problems.

The study was done by Niny Rao, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, and Megan Fuller, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry, both of them coffee drinkers who wondered whether the chemical make-up of cold brew differed from that of hot coffee.

While the popularity of cold brew coffee has soared in recent years--the U.S. market grew 580 percent from 2011 to 2016--they found almost no studies on a cold brew, which is a no-heat, long-steeping method of preparation. At the same time, there is well-documented research that hot-brewed coffee has some measurable health benefits, including lower risk of some cancers, diabetes, and depression.

While the overall pH levels were similar, Fuller and Rao found that the hot-brewed coffee method had more total titratable acids, which may be responsible for the hot cup's higher antioxidant levels.

"Coffee has a lot of antioxidants, if you drink it in moderation, research shows it can be pretty good for you," Fuller said. "We found the hot brew has more antioxidant capacity."

And considering hot and cold brews have comparable pH levels, Rao said, coffee drinkers should not consider cold brew a "silver bullet" for avoiding gastrointestinal distress.

Source: Eurekalert

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Coffee is Not Only a Beverage, But Also a Form of Self-expression

Coffee is beyond a beverage, as it allows you to have your 'me time'. Coffee is a form of self-expression, because you drink it when you are under work pressure and when you want to feel stress-free and relax.

World Coffee Day: The Coffee Culture is Here to Stay

With 30 per cent of Indian coffee being consumed domestically, there is a growing need for new variants of coffee.

Brain Freeze

Ice cream headache or brain freeze is a temporary pain due to eating or drinking a cold substance or when exposed to cold air. The shooting pain lasts for a few seconds and does not require treatment.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

