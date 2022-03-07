Is Headache One of the Leading COVID Symptom?

Headache has become a leading symptom of COVID, with over 69% of cases reported.
Researchers from King's College London analyzed data from the ZOE Covid Symptom study app and found headache as one of the earlier signs of the condition.
It is also "more common" than the other classic Covid symptoms like fever, cough and loss or change to taste and smell, Express.co.uk reported.
Headache Associated with COVID"Our data shows that these headaches often come and go, but thankfully they gradually reduce over time," the study said.
Although this painful symptom seems to be less common in children, coronavirus headaches tend to be seen across all age groups.
Yet "headaches are very common", because of staring at screens for too long.
Other signs that could also point to the direction of the virus include a sore throat, fever, unusual muscle pain, and persistent cough and dizziness, the report said.
Launched in March 2020, the ZOE Covid Study app is used by participants who regularly report on their health and symptoms and whether they have tested positive for the virus.
IANS
