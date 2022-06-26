About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Headache in Kids a Consequence of Online Classes?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM
One-third of school kids who had their online classes during the pandemic reported worsening headache symptoms or new-onset headaches, says a new study.

The study, presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2022, indicated that prolonged exposure to computer screens, a lack of suitable conditions for online learning from home, school exams and anxieties about Covid-19 were all found to be risk factors for the worsening of headache symptoms or triggering new-onset headaches.

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a patient suffers daily chronic headaches due to over-use of some medications, mainly painkillers.
"Although earlier studies reported that young people were having lesser headaches due to the closure of schools in the early weeks and months of Covid-19, this longer-term study has found that stresses and pressures of the pandemic eventually took their toll," said lead researcher Ayse Nur Ozdag Acarli from Ermenek State Hospital in Karaman, Turkey.

For the study, the team analyzed 851 adolescents aged between 10 and 18, with 756 (89%) of children reporting headaches over the study period. Among these children, 10% reported new-onset headaches over the pandemic home-schooling period. Over a quarter (27%) of children said their headaches had worsened, 61% said their headaches had remained stable and 3% said their headaches had improved.

Headaches and Online Classes

Over half of children within this group (43%) used pain-killers at least once a month compared to a third (33%) in the stable group.

The study found that headaches had a big impact on mental health and school achievements. Depression and anxiety scores, including anxiety about catching Covid-19, were significantly higher in the worsened and new-onset headache groups.

Source: IANS
Headache Symptom Evaluation

A headache could vary in features according to the cause.
Quiz on Headache

Every head has its own headache - Arab Proverb quotes Who has never suffered from a headache? Check your knowledge on how much you know about headaches. Answer the 11 questions in the quiz and find out.
Top Foods That Can Trigger Migraines

Foods like processed meat, aspartame, aged cheese, cold foods, food addictives, fruits and others that contain tyramine, sulfites are prominent migraine triggers
