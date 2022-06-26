Is Headache in Kids a Consequence of Online Classes?

One-third of school kids who had their online classes during the pandemic reported worsening headache symptoms or new-onset headaches, says a new study. The study, presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2022, indicated that prolonged exposure to computer screens, a lack of suitable conditions for online learning from home, school exams and anxieties about Covid-19 were all found to be risk factors for the worsening of headache symptoms or triggering new-onset headaches.

For the study, the team analyzed 851 adolescents aged between 10 and 18, with 756 (89%) of children reporting headaches over the study period. Among these children, 10% reported new-onset headaches over the pandemic home-schooling period. Over a quarter (27%) of children said their headaches had worsened, 61% said their headaches had remained stable and 3% said their headaches had improved. Headaches and Online Classes Over half of children within this group (43%) used pain-killers at least once a month compared to a third (33%) in the stable group.



The study found that headaches had a big impact on mental health and school achievements. Depression and anxiety scores, including anxiety about catching Covid-19, were significantly higher in the worsened and new-onset headache groups.



"Although earlier studies reported that young people were having lesser headaches due to the closure of schools in the early weeks and months of Covid-19, this longer-term study has found that stresses and pressures of the pandemic eventually took their toll," said lead researcher Ayse Nur Ozdag Acarli from Ermenek State Hospital in Karaman, Turkey.