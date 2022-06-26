Is Headache in Kids a Consequence of Online Classes?

One-third of school kids who had their online classes during the pandemic reported worsening headache symptoms or new-onset headaches, says a new study.
The study, presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2022, indicated that prolonged exposure to computer screens, a lack of suitable conditions for online learning from home, school exams and anxieties about Covid-19 were all found to be risk factors for the worsening of headache symptoms or triggering new-onset headaches.
"Although earlier studies reported that young people were having lesser headaches due to the closure of schools in the early weeks and months of Covid-19, this longer-term study has found that stresses and pressures of the pandemic eventually took their toll," said lead researcher Ayse Nur Ozdag Acarli from Ermenek State Hospital in Karaman, Turkey.
Headaches and Online ClassesOver half of children within this group (43%) used pain-killers at least once a month compared to a third (33%) in the stable group.
The study found that headaches had a big impact on mental health and school achievements. Depression and anxiety scores, including anxiety about catching Covid-19, were significantly higher in the worsened and new-onset headache groups.
Source: IANS