Is Gluten Actually Harmful to IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) — Revised Verdicts!

Long-standing conception about high intake of gluten and increased IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome — a disorder that affects the large intestine) symptoms may stand false as per a study at the Chalmers University of Technology and Uppsala University, Sweden, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
It is known that several patients suffering from IBS tend to avoid certain types of food and often exclude gluten. IBS affects around 3-5% of the world's population and involves symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation.
However, the team found a certain type of carbohydrate called 'fodmaps' that can aggravate intestinal problems, but have lesser influence than previously thought.
The new IBS study also clearly shows large individual variation when it comes to how different people are affected by a specific diet.
"Our results are important and indicate that the psychological factor is probably very important. IBS has previously been shown to be linked to mental health. Simply the awareness that one is being tested in a study can reduce the burden of symptoms," says Per Hellström, Professor of Gastroenterology at Uppsala University who held medical responsibility for the study.
Source: Medindia