Is Gluten Actually Harmful to IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) — Revised Verdicts!

Long-standing conception about high intake of gluten and increased IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome — a disorder that affects the large intestine) symptoms may stand false as per a study at the Chalmers University of Technology and Uppsala University, Sweden, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



It is known that several patients suffering from IBS tend to avoid certain types of food and often exclude gluten. IBS affects around 3-5% of the world's population and involves symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation.