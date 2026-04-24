Is Gene Therapy the Cure for Genetic Deafness at Birth?

Scientists prove hearing restoration is possible after years of deafness and are now expanding the approach to other genetic hearing conditions.

Breakthrough Gene Therapy Restores Hearing and Speech Potential

Targeting the Root Cause: Gene Therapy Addresses OTOF Mutations Behind Congenital Deafness

Safe, Fast, and Effective: Gene Therapy Restores Hearing in 90% of Patients, with Strongest Gains in Children

Multicenter gene therapy for OTOF-related deafness followed up to 2.5 years - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10393-y)

A landmark international study has brought new hope to millions living with genetic deafness. Researchers co-led by investigators from Mass General Brigham and the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University have demonstrated that— with results holding strong for up to two and a half years.( )Published inthe study stands as the largest clinical trial of gene therapy for inherited hearing loss ever conducted and the longest follow-up reported to date. The authors say the findings build powerfully on earlier trials, reinforcing thatand offering a clearer roadmap for future research and patient care.“It’s remarkable to see patients go from complete deafness to being able to hear,” said the study’s corresponding author, Zheng-Yi Chen, DPhil, the Ines and Fredrick Yeatts Chair in Otolaryngology and an associate scientist at Mass Eye and Ear, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “For many patients, that also means the ability to develop and use speech.”In this study, researchers used a gene therapy they developed to treat autosomal recessive deafness 9 (DFNB9), caused by mutations in the OTOF gene.The OTOF gene provides the body with instructions to make a protein called otoferlin, which is essential for hearing function. Without it, hair cells in the inner ear cannot pass sound signals to the brain, causing severe-to-complete deafness at birth. OTOF mutations account for about 2 to 8 in every 100 cases.Gene therapies are designed to add a working version of mutated genes that lead to disease. Since a single faulty gene causes DFNB9, it is well-suited for gene therapy research. The treatment is a single injection into the inner ear that uses a harmless virus (AAV) to deliver a working copy of the OTOF gene to the cells needed for hearing.This latest trial enrolled 42 participants across eight sites in China, ranging in age from infants to adults (0.8 to 32.3 years). Each participant received one of three doses of a single gene therapy treatment: 36 in one ear and six in both ears.The research team then followed participants for up to 2.5 years, to see if treatment remained safe, affected their hearing and speech recognition. The researchers also sought to better understand why some participants may respond better than others.“These multicenter trial results validate the effectiveness of our OTOF gene therapy,” said Yilai Shu, MD, PhD, a professor from Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University, who led the study. “The procedure can be broadly implemented in hospital settings, ensuring consistent delivery for a larger patient population.”They foundin trial participants. Aboutmost within weeks of treatment, with continued improvement over time.As hearing returned, participants were better able to understand speech and improved their language skills.and participants treated in both ears had higher language and speech scores compared to those treated in one ear.Of the three adults treated, two showed hearing recovery, though at smaller levels compared to younger participants. Adults have largely been excluded from previous OTOF gene therapy trials.“It is very encouraging to see meaningful improvements in some adult patients,” Chen said. “It suggests there may be more flexibility in the human auditory system than we expected.”The paper adds evidence to positive data from this research group, found in studies of five children treated with gene therapy in both ears and six children treated in one ear, published in 2024. Both studies established safety and showed that gene therapy could improve hearing and speech.The researchers note thatThey plan to continue long-term follow-up and are hoping to start a trial in the U.S. in the future. The researchers are also exploring gene therapies for other forms of genetic hearing loss, including developing a platform where gene mutations can be edited for hearing restoration.“These results show that restoring hearing is possible even after years of deafness,” said Shu. “We are now working to expand this approach to other genetic causes of hearing loss.”Source-Eurekalert