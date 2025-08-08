Is Gene-Based Screening the Future for Pancreatic Cancer?

The study findings offer possibilities for developing early screening tools for pancreatic cancer.
Premalignant cells must adjust and modify under stressful conditions to become full-blown cancer. Scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered a link between cellular STRESS, inflammation, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a deadly cancer. The investigations help invent early detecting device for such fatal disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A STAT3/integrin axis accelerates pancreatic cancer initiation and progression
Go to source). Prior findings have demonstrated that cellular STRESS and inflammation may activate a protein called STAT3 (Signal Transducer and Activator Transcription 3) in pancreas. This protein could help precancerous cells to become adaptive and resistant. At present, the nature of STAT3 protein is not fully clear to researchers.
‘Did You Know?
Could a stressed-out protein be the key to spotting deadly #pancreatic_cancer early? #genesignature #oncology #cancerresearch #medindia’
Could a stressed-out protein be the key to spotting deadly #pancreatic_cancer early? #genesignature #oncology #cancerresearch #medindia’
STRESS Signature: A Superior Predictor for Pancreatic CancerIn the current study, the researchers discovered that in some cancer cells, STAT3 can activate specific genes critical for adaptation to stress and inflammation. They found:
- In the presence of inflammatory proteins and stress induced by low oxygen levels, STAT3 turned on a gene called Integrin β3 (ITGB3) in mouse and human pancreas cells.
- ITGB3 expression promoted the initiation and accelerated the progression of PDAC tumors.
- Inflammation and cellular stress caused by chemotherapy also activated STAT3, increasing ITGB3 expression in PDAC cells.
- Blocking the STAT3 inflammatory pathway that regulates ITGB3 delayed tumor initiation.
- STAT3 induces the expression of 10 genes including ITGB3 that represent a gene signature the researchers dubbed “STRESS” that predicts the outcome of pancreas cancer.
- Beyond just predicting pancreatic cancer, the STRESS signature discloses its aggression, excelling the contemporary methods.
They are also beginning to explore molecules that block inflammation from activating ITGB3 in pancreatic cancer as well as other cancers that affect the surface of tissues, including lung, breast, and skin cancers in order to prevent tumors from progressing, spreading, and becoming resistant to drug therapies.
Reference:
- A STAT3/integrin axis accelerates pancreatic cancer initiation and progression - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)00781-8?)
Source-Eurekalert