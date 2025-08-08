About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is Gene-Based Screening the Future for Pancreatic Cancer?

by Manjubashini on Aug 8 2025 12:50 PM

The study findings offer possibilities for developing early screening tools for pancreatic cancer.

Is Gene-Based Screening the Future for Pancreatic Cancer?
Premalignant cells must adjust and modify under stressful conditions to become full-blown cancer. Scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered a link between cellular STRESS, inflammation, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a deadly cancer. The investigations help invent early detecting device for such fatal disease (1 Trusted Source
A STAT3/integrin axis accelerates pancreatic cancer initiation and progression

Go to source).
Prior findings have demonstrated that cellular STRESS and inflammation may activate a protein called STAT3 (Signal Transducer and Activator Transcription 3) in pancreas. This protein could help precancerous cells to become adaptive and resistant. At present, the nature of STAT3 protein is not fully clear to researchers.

About the Pancreas
About the Pancreas
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

STRESS Signature: A Superior Predictor for Pancreatic Cancer

In the current study, the researchers discovered that in some cancer cells, STAT3 can activate specific genes critical for adaptation to stress and inflammation. They found:
  • In the presence of inflammatory proteins and stress induced by low oxygen levels, STAT3 turned on a gene called Integrin β3 (ITGB3) in mouse and human pancreas cells.
  • ITGB3 expression promoted the initiation and accelerated the progression of PDAC tumors.
  • Inflammation and cellular stress caused by chemotherapy also activated STAT3, increasing ITGB3 expression in PDAC cells.
  • Blocking the STAT3 inflammatory pathway that regulates ITGB3 delayed tumor initiation.
  • STAT3 induces the expression of 10 genes including ITGB3 that represent a gene signature the researchers dubbed “STRESS” that predicts the outcome of pancreas cancer.
  • Beyond just predicting pancreatic cancer, the STRESS signature discloses its aggression, excelling the contemporary methods.
The researchers believe the findings can be applied to precision medicine, developing early screening tools that recognize precancerous cells. It could also help clinicians and identify which patients are more likely to develop aggressive cancers and which ones will respond better to traditional pancreatic cancer treatment as the disease progresses to later stages, according to senior author of the study, David Cheresh, Ph.D., distinguished professor and vice chair for research and development in the Department of Pathology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and a member of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

They are also beginning to explore molecules that block inflammation from activating ITGB3 in pancreatic cancer as well as other cancers that affect the surface of tissues, including lung, breast, and skin cancers in order to prevent tumors from progressing, spreading, and becoming resistant to drug therapies.

Reference:
  1. A STAT3/integrin axis accelerates pancreatic cancer initiation and progression - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)00781-8?)

Source-Eurekalert
How Does Pancreatic Cancer Develop?
How Does Pancreatic Cancer Develop?
Atlas of pancreas tumors reveals important new findings in treatment resistance, possible new therapies.
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional