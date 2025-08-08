Is Gene-Based Screening the Future for Pancreatic Cancer?

The study findings offer possibilities for developing early screening tools for pancreatic cancer.

STRESS Signature: A Superior Predictor for Pancreatic Cancer

In the presence of inflammatory proteins and stress induced by low oxygen levels, STAT3 turned on a gene called Integrin β3 (ITGB3) in mouse and human pancreas cells.

ITGB3 expression promoted the initiation and accelerated the progression of PDAC tumors.

Inflammation and cellular stress caused by chemotherapy also activated STAT3, increasing ITGB3 expression in PDAC cells.

Blocking the STAT3 inflammatory pathway that regulates ITGB3 delayed tumor initiation.

STAT3 induces the expression of 10 genes including ITGB3 that represent a gene signature the researchers dubbed “STRESS” that predicts the outcome of pancreas cancer.

Beyond just predicting pancreatic cancer, the STRESS signature discloses its aggression, excelling the contemporary methods.

