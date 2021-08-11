Is E-cigarette Worse Than Traditional Counterparts for Stroke?

Advertisement

The study team analyzed National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2015 to 2018 to identify 79,825 adults with a history of stroke who used traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes. Almost 7,756 (9.72%) participants in the study used e-cigarettes, 48,625 (60.91%) used traditional cigarettes and 23,444 (39.37%) used both.It was found thatMoreover, the incidence of the first stroke in adults who used e-cigarettes was at an average age of 48 years, when compared to 59 years of age for people who smoked traditional cigarettes and 50 years of age for those who used both.The study also found that among the women who had a stroke, 36.36% used e-cigarettes compared with 33.91% who smoked traditional cigarettes.says the study's co-lead author Urvish K. Patel, M.D., M.P.H., research scholar and chief education officer in the department of public health and neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.Source: Medindia