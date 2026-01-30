Is Depression a Sign of Perimenopause?

New global study through digital ‘Flo app’ shows 83% of women experience fatigue and 76% face digestive issues in perimenopause.
Many people think perimenopause is just about hot flashes, but a new global study of 25,000 women on the digital Flo app shows there is much more to the perimenopause symptoms. The data was based on a study led by the Mayo Clinic in collaboration with Flo Health and published in the journal Menopause (the official journal of The Menopause Society). (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
While most of the women expect these changes at the age of mid-40s, symptoms beyond hot flashes can actually start as early as mid-30s.
The study reveals that hidden signs such as fatigue, mood swings, depressive symptoms, and digestive issues are often missed or misunderstood. Recognizing these early signals is an essential step towards taking care of women’s health that helps get the right support during the menopause transition. (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
The research highlights the critical need for comprehensive, culturally sensitive menopause education and digital health resources to support women through the menopause transition and navigate with confidence. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Societal Norms and Healthcare Access Shape Perimenopause Symptoms GloballyBecause symptoms may be shaped by cultural norms, societal attitudes, and access to healthcare, a global perspective is valuable in understanding how perimenopause symptoms vary across regions.
A recent review of 17 international studies found that women’s experiences of perimenopause and menopause vary widely by country and are strongly influenced by sociocultural factors. However, there is a paucity of research that compares perimenopause symptoms across diverse cultural and geographic settings.
A new study based on data from more than 17,000 women aged older than 18 years from 158 countries sought to assess global knowledge and symptom experiences. It used Flo, a globally utilized mobile health app, to collect data from a broad and diverse user base.
Recognizing the Most Frequent Signs of Perimenopause in Women Aged 35+The primary endpoints were knowledge of perimenopause symptoms from all survey participants and self-reported perimenopause symptoms for survey participants aged 35 years and above.
Commonly recognized perimenopause symptoms included:
- Hot flashes (71%)
- Sleep problems (68%)
- Weight gain (65%)
Of the participants, 12,681 were aged 35 years and older, with the most common self-reported symptoms included:
- Being fatigue (83%)
- Physical and mental exhaustion (83%)
- Irritability (80%)
- Depressive mood (77%)
- Sleep problems (76%)
- Digestive issues (76%)
- Anxiety (75%)
International variation in perimenopause symptoms knowledge and symptoms experienced was noted.
Tailored Resources Can Improve Menopause Education for WomenFuture research should explore how demographic and lifestyle factors, social determinants of health, attitudes toward perimenopause and menopause, and knowledge-seeking behaviors influence these differences. Understanding these drivers will facilitate the development of tailored educational initiatives for both patients and clinicians.
“This study highlights a discordance between knowledge of perimenopause and actual symptoms experienced across global populations. Although hot flashes were the most widely recognized symptom, women most reported experiencing fatigue, physical and mental exhaustion, and irritability.”
“Better understanding of the diverse experiences of women approaching menopause will help inform development of education for women and healthcare professionals across the globe,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society and one of the authors of the study.
