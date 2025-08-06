About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is CPAP Always the Right Choice?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 6 2025 4:27 PM

CPAP treatment helps high-risk sleep apnea patients but may harm low-risk, non-sleepy individuals with heart disease.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a significant cardiovascular risk factor that is associated with an increased risk of developing a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and premature death. Although continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment has long been promoted as a general option, new analysis shows that it might not be equally beneficial to everyone. CPAP reduces the chance of getting cardiovascular disease in certain individuals but may also increase the risk in others (1 Trusted Source
Treatment for sleep apnoea is good for the heart in some patients but bad for others

Go to source).
It is a subtle finding that emphasizes the importance of individuality in treatment choices even more and demonstrates that the same treatment does not suit all people.

High-Risk OSA: When CPAP Protects the Heart

What Defines “High-Risk” OSA?


The study used specific markers to identify high-risk OSA:
  • Significant drops in blood oxygen levels or a high hypoxic load as you sleep
  • During apnea episodes, an elevated heart rate response is characterized by a spike in pulse rate which is greater than 9.4 beats per minute

Benefits for These Patients


For those classified as high-risk:
  • CPAP decreased the risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular mortality by around 17%, which is equivalent to a 31% advantage over people at lower risk.
  • Cardiovascular events among individuals at risk for cardiovascular disease were reduced by 24% when CPAP was administered to those who did not experience daytime drowsiness.

Why Does CPAP Work Here?


CPAP is likely to benefit those with high-risk OSA by preventing low oxygen levels and calming the hyperactive sympathetic nervous system while sleeping.

Low-Risk OSA (Non-Sleepy): When CPAP May Be Harmful

Who Are These Patients?


Individuals with:
  • Low Hypoxic Burden
  • No major heart rate spike
  • No excessive daytime drowsiness
  • Pre-existing cardiovascular disease (as per the trials)

Why Does CPAP Doesn’t Work Here?


Contrary to expectations, CPAP increased serious cardiovascular risks by 22-30% in this population, with the effect being greater with a lack of daytime sleepiness.

Researchers suggest two potential harms:
  1. Lung over‑stretching from CPAP pressure could stress the cardiovascular system
  2. Sleep disruption caused by CPAP masks or pressure may itself worsen heart health
The current algorithms for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) should be revised. CPAP therapy should be prioritized for high-risk individuals who are more likely to benefit, while its routine use in non-sleepy patients with heart disease may actually cause harm. Clinicians should also assess additional indicators, such as heart rate response to oxygen desaturation, rather than relying solely on symptoms. Applying lower CPAP pressures in non-sleepy patients may help reduce the risk of inflammation and other cardiovascular complications. Treatment decisions should be individualized until pivotal clinical trials are conducted—particularly among high-risk patients and in evaluating potential harm in low-risk groups.

To summarize,
  • High-risk OSA (hypoxia + HR surge) has a decreased incidence of cardiovascular events of about 17–24%.
  • The low-risk, non-sleeping OSA group has a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease by 22-30%.
CPAP therapy is not a universal cure-all. For high-risk OSA patients, it offers meaningful reductions in cardiovascular events. But for low-risk, non‑sleepy individuals, especially those with existing heart disease, CPAP may increase cardiovascular risk. These insights demand a sophisticated, personalized approach—grounded in biomarkers, symptoms, and patient-specific profiles.

Reference:
  1. Treatment for sleep apnoea is good for the heart in some patients but bad for others - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Treatment-for-sleep-apnoea-is-good-for-the-heart-in-some-patients-but-bad-for-others#)

Source-European Society of Cardiology
