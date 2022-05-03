About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is COVID-19 Severity Linked to Blood Group?

by Dr Jayashree on March 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Is COVID-19 Severity Linked to Blood Group?

One of the blood proteins (ABO) that determines blood group was found to have a causal connection to the risk of developing severe COVID-19 in a new study Published in PLOS Genetics.

This is the first study to assess over 3000 proteins for their connection to COVID-19 using a genetic tool. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.

Advertisement


Researchers identified six proteins that could underlie an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and eight that could contribute to protection from severe COVID-19.

Co-first author Dr. Alish Palmos from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) King's College London said: "We have used a purely genetic approach to investigate a large number of blood proteins and established that a handful has causal links to the development of severe COVID-19. Honing in on this group of proteins is a vital first step in discovering potentially valuable targets for the development of new treatments".
Advertisement

Protein levels can be measured directly from blood samples but conducting this type of research for large numbers of proteins is costly and cannot establish causal direction.

This is where the genetic method called Mendelian randomization that compares causal relations between risk factors and health outcomes, using large genetic datasets is used.

It can assess the relationship between genetic variants connected with an exposure (in this case high levels of individual blood proteins) and genetic variants connected with disease outcome (in this case severe COVID-19).

Causality between exposure and disease can be established because genetic variants inherited from parent to offspring are randomly assigned at conception similar to how a randomized controlled trial assigns people to groups.

In this study, the groups are defined by their genetic propensity to different blood protein levels, allowing an assessment of causal direction from high blood protein levels to COVID-19 severity whilst avoiding the influence of environmental effects.

The analysis identified that an enzyme (ABO) that determines blood group was causally associated with both an increased risk of hospitalization and a requirement for respiratory support.

This supports previous findings around the association of blood groups with a higher likelihood of death. Taken together with previous research showing that the proportion of group A is higher in COVID-19 positive individuals, this suggests blood group A is a candidate for follow-up studies.

Researchers also identified three adhesion molecules as being causally linked to a decreased risk of hospitalization and requirement of respiratory support.

As these adhesion molecules mediate the interaction between immune cells and blood vessels this chimes with previous research suggesting that late-stage COVID-19 is also a disease involving the linings of blood vessels.

These findings will need further clinical investigation which can be undertaken as part of the wider study that investigates the causes behind different aspects of COVID-19.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Blood Fats Predict the Onset of Diabetes and Cardiovascular...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 recovery needs healthy foods to overcome the after-effects of strong medication and .....
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (booster dose) brings about an intense metallic taste in the ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)