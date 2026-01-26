Is Consciousness a Simplified Model of Attention?

Understanding the brain’s internal representation of consciousness and its role in social attention.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Perception, Memory, Simulation, and Consciousness: A Convergence of Theories



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

#Consciousness is an explicit #memory and awareness is a model of past data. By fusing #perception to memory, Attention Schema Theory (AST) maps how we experience the world over time. #memory #psychology #mentalhealth #mentalmodels #neuroscience #AST

The Role of Cognitive Behavioral Neurology in Redefining the Sensory Experience of Time

According to Memory Theory, the Brain Uses Past Data to Construct the Present

Scientists Find Explicit Memory Shapes the Anatomy of the Conscious Brain

Perception, Memory, Simulation, and Consciousness: A Convergence of Theories - (https://direct.mit.edu/jocn/article/doi/10.1162/JOCN.a.2429/134847/Perception-Memory-Simulation-and-Consciousness-A)

(stored information in the brain)There are delays in the processing of neural pathways. These delays are compensated by brain simulation..(The revelation made by researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine, published in theThe new view proposes that consciousness is a data representation or a simplified model of attention in the brain.“The same simulation processes are used whether we are consciously remembering the past, experiencing the present or imagining the future..”“There is no hard boundary between conscious perception and memory at milliseconds to seconds timescales,” explains corresponding author Andrew Budson, MD, professor of neurology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.Budson, who also is chief of cognitive behavioral neurology and director of the Center for Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Boston Healthcare System.Previously, Budson published an opinion paper describing the Memory Theory of Consciousness (in the journal), which suggests thatHogendoorn, an expert on the timing of conscious perception, argues that at milliseconds to seconds timescales, “there is no hard natural boundary between perception and memory.”Addis, who studies memory using functional magnetic resonance imaging, suggests thatThe synthesis of their combined theories can explain many mysteries of consciousness including its purpose, anatomy and physiology. “If our synthesis is correct, then we now know,” adds Budson.The theory also suggests that, which Budson argues is the entire cerebral cortex.According to the researchers, the new synthesis also complements other theories of consciousness, including global neuronal workspace and predictive processing theories. Budson notes that, “this novel synthesis suggests that many major theories of consciousness may be describing its various parts.”Source-Eurekalert