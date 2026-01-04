Is “Casual” Cannabis Use Putting Teens at Academic Risk?

Any level of cannabis use among adolescents may carry risks, and more frequent use further amplifies the potential for emotional, social, and educational harm.

Evenamong teenagers, according to a large, nationally representative study of adolescents. ( )The research was led by Ryan Sultán, an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The findings suggest that cannabis use, even at low levels, is not harmless during adolescence—a critical period for emotional, social, and cognitive development.The study also found aTeens who used marijuana more often were significantly more likely to report heightened emotional distress, along with social difficulties, behavioral challenges, and academic struggles, such as declining grades and reduced engagement in school.“While previous studies have focused on the effects of frequent cannabis use among teens, our study found that any amount of cannabis use at all may put kids at risk of falling behind in school, and the kids using most often may have the greatest risk,” says Sultán, who studies adolescent substance use. “A few ‘harmless’ joints can snowball into real academic consequences. Teens using it regularly often struggle to focus, miss school, and may lose interest in their future plans.”The new study arrives amid a national backdrop of shifting trends in teen drug use. While use of many substances is at record lows among US youths, cannabis remains an exception.and approximately 6% of 12th graders use it daily – a rate that has increased in the past decade.“The real-world impact can be dramatic,” Sultán says. “It’s not uncommon for a young teen to smoke marijuana only a few times before showing signs of withdrawal and worsening mood.”Scientists are especially concerned because today’s cannabis products contain two to three times more THC (the ingredient that causes a high) than in the past, making them more potent.And previous studies have shown that using cannabis during adolescence, when the brain is still developing critical neural connections, may have lasting effects on cognitive functions that are critical to academic performance.“A teenager’s brain is still developing the circuits for learning, self-control, and emotional regulation,” says Tim Becker, a child & adolescent psychiatrist at Weill Cornell Medicine and study co-author. “Using cannabis, even casually, during these critical growth periods interferes with those processes and can derail normal development.”The new study analyzed data from a nationally representative survey of over 160,000 U.S. 8th, 10th, and 12th grade students conducted from 2018 to 2022. Over one-quarter of the respondents reported cannabis use; less than 20% reported monthly or less frequent use; and much smaller percentages said they used cannabis weekly or almost every day.In the study,Near-daily users were almost four times as likely to have poor grades and were frequently disengaged from school activities. These associations were even stronger for younger cannabis users.Experts recommend having frank, nonjudgmental conversations with teens about cannabis early and often.“Make sure they understand that “natural” doesn’t mean “safe,” Sultán says. “Parents also need to keep an eye out for warning signs like declining grades, mood changes, or loss of interest in hobbies – and consider that cannabis could be a factor.”Source-Eurekalert