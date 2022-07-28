About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Cannabis Linked to Mental Health Problems?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Cannabis Linked to Mental Health Problems?

Individuals who consume increased potency cannabis are more likely to experience addiction and schizophrenia than those using low potency products.

Previous Studies on Cannabis Addiction

Researchers from the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath (UK) systematically analyzed the relationship between the types of cannabis people use and their addiction and mental health problems. Their work draws on 20 studies involving almost 120,000 people.

After alcohol and nicotine, cannabis is the most widely used drug globally. Latest estimates from the UK suggest that over the last year around one in five 16-24-year-olds had used cannabis.

Cannabis

Cannabis


Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
Advertisement


Cannabis potency refers to the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis - the key psychoactive drug it contains. Recent studies from the same team at Bath have found that the concentration of THC in cannabis has increased significantly over time meaning that cannabis used today is typically much stronger than previously.

These findings may help to explain why more people have received treatment for cannabis problems over recent years. Data from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction show a 76% increase in people entering treatment for cannabis addiction in the past decade.
Quiz on Schizophrenia

Quiz on Schizophrenia


Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects young adults; nearly 7% of the adult population is affected by this condition. Check out how much you know about schizophrenia by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Based on these new results, the authors argue that public health guidelines and policies to help make cannabis use safer should be encouraged.

Lead author, Kat Petrilli from the University of Bath's Department of Psychology explained: "Our systematic review found that people who use higher potency cannabis could be at increased risks of addiction as well as psychosis when compared to people who use cannabis products with lower potencies.

"These results are important in the context of harm reduction which aims to minimize the negative consequences associated with drug use. While the safest level of use for cannabis is of course 'no use', it is important to acknowledge that a significant number of people across the world use cannabis regularly and to ensure they can make informed decisions that could reduce any possible harms associated with it."

The authors point out that strategies to make cannabis use safer could inform how the drug is regulated in the UK and internationally. Recreational cannabis use remains illegal in the UK, but cannabis products are now legally sold for recreational use in Canada, Uruguay, and parts of the USA.

Several other countries appear set to follow this trend, including Germany. In the UK, the Liberal Democrats have argued that a legal regulated market could make cannabis use safer by enforcing a limit on the potency of cannabis products, and investing the revenue and savings from this into education and treatment for cannabis problems.

Senior author, Dr. Tom Freeman explained: "Our findings suggest that people who use cannabis could reduce their risk of harm by using lower potency products. In places where cannabis is legally sold, providing consumers with accurate information on product content and access to lower potency products could help people to use cannabis more safely."

Despite anecdotal evidence of links between cannabis and anxiety and depression, the authors note that the links between cannabis potency and other mental health problems are unclear.

Source: Eurekalert
Medicinal Cannabis May Compensate Cancer-related Pain

Medicinal Cannabis May Compensate Cancer-related Pain


Medicinal cannabis is shown to reduce cancer-related pain and the need for opiate-based painkillers.
Advertisement

Cannabis Poisoning Cases in Pets on Rise

Cannabis Poisoning Cases in Pets on Rise


Mounting cases of cannabis poisoning among pets shed new light on symptoms, treatments, and outcomes. Cannabis poisoning was most frequently seen in dogs.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Anxiety DisorderAnxiety Disorder
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Flowers And What They Mean To UsFlowers And What They Mean To Us
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisMental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Selfie Addiction Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE