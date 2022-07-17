About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Cannabidiol is Safe and Effective for Pain Management?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Cannabidiol is Safe and Effective for Pain Management?

Following arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, cannabidiol was found to be effective in improving immediate post-operative pain, revealed research.

Michael J. Alaia, MD, NYU Langone Health in New York City, sought to determine if CBD could be safe and effective as a pain medicine for patients after rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Alaia and colleagues established a multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blinded trial conducted on patients undergoing rotator cuff repair. Dr. Alaia enrolled 80 patients from 18 to 75 years of age and one group received 25mg of CBD (Oravexx, Orcosa Pharmaceuticals, USA) TID if patients weighed less than 176 pounds (80kg) and 50mg of CBD if they weighed more than 176 pounds (80kg) for 14 days, and the control group was given a placebo.

Rotator Cuff Injury

Rotator Cuff Injury


Rotator cuff injury can be a tendinitis, a strain, or a tear of the rotator cuff muscles. The rotator cuff is made up of four tendons that fuse to surround the shoulder joint.
Advertisement


Currently, cannabidiol is FDA approved for the treatment of some seizures and other studies have suggested the therapy may help treat anxiety, cognition, and movement disorders though research has yet to prove it can be used to treat these disorders.

Patients were followed-up on days one, two, seven, and 14, and the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for pain, opioid consumption, and satisfaction with pain control were recorded. The (VAS) is a validated, subjective measure for acute and chronic pain. Scores are recorded by making a handwritten mark on a 10-cm line that represents a continuum between "no pain" and "worst pain." Additionally, liver function tests (LFT) were done on days seven and 14 to assess safety, and nausea was monitored.
Proposal to Use Cannabidiol in Children: Parent

Proposal to Use Cannabidiol in Children: Parent's Mindset


Three in four parents say Cannabidiol (CBD) may be a good option for kids when other medications don't work, most say a doctor's prescription should be required.
Advertisement

On day one, the VAS pain score was significantly lower in those receiving CBD (4.1 +- 3.0 vs 6.0 +- 3.1, p = 0.01), which also meets VAS MCID for shoulder arthroscopy (1.2-1.4). Patient satisfaction with pain control trended towards significance favoring the CBD group (72% vs 60%, p = 0.072). However, there were no statistically significant differences in opioid consumption (16.4mme +- 12.7 vs 20.6mme +- 14.4, p = 0.186), which was relatively small in both groups.

Notably, patients receiving 50 mg of CBD reported lower VAS scores at day 1 (3.9 +- 3.3 vs 4.6 +-2.5 +- 6.0 +- 3.1, p = 0.0394) and higher satisfaction with pain control at day 1 and 2 (8.1 +- 2.3, 5.8 +- 3.3, 5.9 vs 3.6, p = 0.0175 | 7.8 +- 1.8 vs 6.3 +- 3.0 6.0 +- 3.2, p = 0.05) compared to those receiving 25 mg of CBD and control group respectively. On day sever and day 14, there were no statistically significant differences in VAS score, opioid consumption, or patient satisfaction with pain control (p>0.05 for all). There were no significant differences in nausea or LFTs post-operatively (p > 0.05).



Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain

Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain


Knee pain is often a consequence of the erect posture of humans, due to which the knee joints have to take the weight of the body. It causes symptoms of discomfort and disability in people of all age groups. Knee joint replacement has revolutionized the treatment of several knee joint diseases that cause pain. Test your knowledge on knee pain by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Is Opioid Use Disorder Linked to Chronic Pain?

Is Opioid Use Disorder Linked to Chronic Pain?


A potential mechanism key to sensitization among people with opioid use disorder (OUD) has been discovered by scientists.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Thoracic Outlet SyndromeThoracic Outlet Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Post-Nasal Drip Noscaphene (Noscapine) Indian Medical Journals The Essence of Yoga Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR