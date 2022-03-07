About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Antibody Treatment Less Effective Against Omicron Strains?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM
Is Antibody Treatment Less Effective Against Omicron Strains?

The antibody treatments available for COVID do not impede the new and emerging sub-variants of Omicron, such as BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5.

A team of researchers, including those from the German Primate Center (DPZ)-Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Germany, studied 10 therapeutic antibodies - Sotrovimab by GlaxoSmithKline; Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab (packaged in Evusheld) by AstraZeneca; Bebtelovimab and cocktail Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab by Eli Lilly; Casirivimab-Imdevimab by Regeneron; Regdanvimab by Celltrion, and S2H97.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Furthermore, the study shows that BA.2.12.1 and especially BA.4 and BA.5 are inhibited worse than their predecessors BA.1 and BA.2 by antibodies generated after vaccination or inoculation followed by infection.

It is because BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 are immune escape variants. A pass-through infection with "old" Omicron sub-variants confers only limited protection against infection with "new" sub-variants, the researchers explained.

Treatment for Omicron Subvariants

"These results confirm a trend that we have already seen in previous studies: Omicron sub-variants are not appreciably inhibited by most therapeutic antibodies and the few antibodies that inhibit frequently do so in a subvariant-specific fashion. Therefore, it is important to develop new antibodies in order to be prepared for future sub-variants," said Prerna Arora, first author from the German Primate Center.
FDA Panel Suggest Including Omicron Component in COVID Boosters

FDA Panel Suggest Including Omicron Component in COVID Boosters


Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration suggested for the inclusion of an Omicron component for COVID-19 booster vaccines.
Antibodies from unvaccinated individuals that were infected with BA.1 or BA.2 in spring 2022 neutralized BA.2.12.1 with similar efficiency but were much less potent against BA.4 and BA.5. Therefore, it is likely that a previous BA.1 or BA.2 infection provides little protection against a subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5.

Antibodies induced by three immunizations with the mRNA vaccine of BioNTech/Pfizer blocked all Omicron sub-variants. However, inhibition was less efficient as compared to that measured for a virus that circulated early during the pandemic, and inhibition of BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 was less efficient as compared to BA.1 and BA.2.A

Similar results were obtained for antibodies induced upon vaccination plus breakthrough infection. Although this so-called hybrid immunity conferred overall higher neutralizing activity against all variants tested, inhibition of BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 was significantly reduced.

Source: IANS
Omicron BA.5 COVID Variant Becomes Dominant in Germany

Omicron BA.5 COVID Variant Becomes Dominant in Germany


In Germany, the Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 has become the dominant COVID-19 variant, which accounts for around half of the infections.
Long COVID Risk from Omicron Lesser Than Delta

Long COVID Risk from Omicron Lesser Than Delta


The risk of long COVID is lower from Omicron compared to Delta variant. Long COVID as having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after disease start.
More News on:
Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

