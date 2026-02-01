Is Air Pollution Shrinking Infant Brain Power?

Traffic pollution negatively impacts neurodevelopment in infants up to 18 months, with male children showing a higher vulnerability.

Prenatal exposure to air pollution and infant cognitive development using an eye-tracking visual paired-comparison task



Prenatal exposure to ambient air pollution is associated with neurodevelopmental outcomes at 2 years of age



, according to a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), which followed 168 families from the Barcelona Life Study Cohort (BiSC). (The findings reveal that(up to 18 months old), particularly male children are more vulnerable.The research specifically looked common city air pollutants, including(tiny particles from car exhausts and soot),, that affect toddler’s cognitive health. (The results showed that mothers exposed to higher pollution levels, especially during the middle and late stages of pregnancy, had children with lower scores in(verbal skills).Researchers are now calling for stricter environmental policies and cleaner city air to ensure every child has the better future health.Cognitive development was assessed using eye-tracking, a non-invasive technique that evaluates how infants process visual information. A total of 180 infants participated at 6 months of age, with 75 re-evaluated at 18 months.During the test, infants were first familiarized with an image and then presented with two images simultaneously: one familiar and one new. The system recorded gaze duration for each image.“This is the first study to examine the relationship between prenatal exposure to air pollution and child neurodevelopment using an eye-tracking task.”,” says Carmen Peuters, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study.The analysis found that higher prenatal exposure to air pollutants leads to lower novelty preference in visual memory tasks, indicating lower cognitive performance in newborns.The strongest associations were observed for black carbon, PM2.5, and copper content in PM2.5. For all pollutants, associations were stronger in boys than in girls, suggesting potential sex-specific vulnerability.“Several biological mechanisms may explain how prenatal exposure to air pollution affects neurodevelopment. Pollutants can cross the placental barrier, triggering systemic inflammation and oxidative stress in the fetus, which may interfere with brain development,” notes Jordi Sunyer, BiSC project coordinator and senior author of the study.These findings add to growing evidence that air pollution not only harms lung and cardiovascular health but also affects neurodevelopment. In this sense, a previous study by the same team showed that prenatal pollution exposure is associated with changes in fetal brain structures.“Our,” emphasizes Joan Birulés, researcher at the University of Barcelona and one of the study’s authors.Source-Eurekalert