Is AI the Future of Heart Failure Screening in Low-Resource Settings?

AI-powered ECG tool accurately detects early heart failure in at-risk individuals in Kenya.

Implementing an AI-ECG based algorithm to screen for left ventricular dysfunction in Kenya: a prospective cohort study

Nearly 1 in 5 adults in a Kenyan screening showed signs of heart failure, and an AI-ECG detected it with over 95% sensitivity. #medindia #hearthealth #artificialintelligence’