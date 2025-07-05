Is a Safer Forever Chemical Affecting Male Brain Development?

Forever chemicals are toxic PFAS compounds that resist breaking down, persisting in water, soil, and bodies.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals,” have been used extensively in industrial and household products for decades due to their durability. Among them, perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA)—a short-chain PFAS—has been considered less harmful to human health. () However, new findings from the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester challenge this assumption. The study reveals that early exposure to PFHxA in male mice may lead to heightened anxiety-related behaviors and memory impairments, raising concerns about its potential long-term effects.
Why Are Male Brains More Vulnerable to Environmental Toxins?“Although these effects were mild, finding behavioral effects only in males was reminiscent of the many neurodevelopmental disorders that are male-biased,” said Ania Majewska, PhD, professor of Neuroscience and senior author of the study out today in the European Journal of Neuroscience. Research has shown, males are more often diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD. “This finding suggests that the male brain might be more vulnerable to environmental insults during neurodevelopment.”
Researchers exposed mice to PFHxA through a mealworm treat given to the mother during gestation and lactation. They found that the male mice exposed to higher doses of PFHxA in utero and through the mother’s breastmilk showed mild developmental changes, including a decrease in activity levels, increased anxiety-like behaviors, and memory deficits. They did not find any behavioral effects in females that were exposed to PFHxA in the same way.
“Finding that developmental exposure to PFHxA has long-term behavioral consequences in a mammalian model is concerning when considering short-chain PFAS are thought to be safer alternatives to the legacy PFAS that have been phased-out of production,” said Elizabeth Plunk, PhD (’25), an alumna of the Toxicology graduate program at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and first author of the study.
The Pervasive Reach and Health Risks of "Forever Chemicals"PFAS are man-made chemicals that have the unique ability to repel stains, oil, and water have been found in food, water, animals, and people. They are linked to a range of health issues, including developmental issues in babies and kidney cancer.
“Understanding the impacts of PFHxA on the developing brain is critical when proposing regulations around this chemical. Hopefully, this is the first of many studies evaluating the neurotoxicity of PFHxA.”
“This work points to the need for more research in short-chain PFAS. To our knowledge, PFHxA has not been evaluated for developmental neurobehavioral toxicity in a rodent model,” said Majewska. “Future studies should evaluate the cellular and molecular effects of PFHxA, including cell-type specific effects, in regions associated with motor, emotional/fear, and memory domains to elucidate mechanistic underpinnings.”
