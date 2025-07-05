Is a Safer Forever Chemical Affecting Male Brain Development?

Forever chemicals are toxic PFAS compounds that resist breaking down, persisting in water, soil, and bodies.



Why Are Male Brains More Vulnerable to Environmental Toxins?

The Pervasive Reach and Health Risks of "Forever Chemicals"

Gestational and Lactational Exposure to Perfluorohexanoic Acid Affects Behavior in Adult Male Mice: A Preliminary Study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ejn.70174)

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often calledhave been used extensively in industrial and household products for decades due to their durability. Among them,( )However, new findings from the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester challenge this assumption. The study reveals thatraising concerns about its potential long-term effects.“Although these effects were mild, finding behavioral effects only in males was reminiscent of the many neurodevelopmental disorders that are male-biased,” said Ania Majewska, PhD, professor of Neuroscience and senior author of the study out today in theResearch has shown, males are more often diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD. “This finding suggests that the male brain might be more vulnerable to environmental insults during neurodevelopment.”Researchers exposed mice to PFHxA through a mealworm treat given to the mother during gestation and lactation. They found that the male mice exposed to higher doses of PFHxA in utero and through the mother’s breastmilk showed mild developmental changes, including a decrease in activity levels, increased anxiety-like behaviors, and memory deficits. They did not find any behavioral effects in females that were exposed to PFHxA in the same way.“Finding thatin a mammalian model is concerning when considering short-chain PFAS are thought to be safer alternatives to the legacy PFAS that have been phased-out of production,” said Elizabeth Plunk, PhD (’25), an alumna of the Toxicology graduate program at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and first author of the study.PFAS are man-made chemicals that have the unique ability to repel stains, oil, and water have been found in food, water, animals, and people. They are linked to a range of health issues, including developmental issues in babies and kidney cancer.“Understanding the impacts of PFHxA on the developing brain is critical when proposing regulations around this chemical. Hopefully, this is the first of many studies evaluating the neurotoxicity of PFHxA.”Researchers followed these mice into adulthood and found that in the male mice PFHxA exposure affects behavior long after exposure stops, suggesting that“This work points to the need for more research in short-chain PFAS. To our knowledge, PFHxA has not been evaluated for developmental neurobehavioral toxicity in a rodent model,” said Majewska. “Future studies should evaluate the cellular and molecular effects of PFHxA, including cell-type specific effects, in regions associated with motor, emotional/fear, and memory domains to elucidate mechanistic underpinnings.”Despite its shorter chain, PFHxA has been found to be persistent in water and was restricted by the European Union in 2024. This follows years of restrictions on longer chain PFAS. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency set its first-ever national drinking water standard for PFAS, which will reduce PFAS exposure for millions of people.Source-Eurekalert