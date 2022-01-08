About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is a Plant-based Meat Healthier Than Animal Products?

by Adeline Dorcas on August 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Is a Plant-based Meat Healthier Than Animal Products?

Eating plant-based meat is found to be healthier and more sustainable than animal products, suggests a new study.

Plant-based dietary alternatives to animal products are better for the environment and for human health when compared with the animal products they are designed to replace, say the authors of a new study.

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease


The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.
Advertisement


A new paper published in Future Foods argues that because these foods are 'specifically formulated to replicate the taste, texture, and overall eating experience of animal products', they are a much more effective way of reducing demand for meat and dairy than simply encouraging people to cook vegetarian whole foods.

The study, conducted by psychologists at the University of Bath, concludes that plant-based meat and dairy alternatives 'offer a healthier and more environmentally sustainable solution which takes into account consumer preferences and behavior.'
Plant-Based Diet Curbs Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Plant-Based Diet Curbs Greenhouse Gas Emissions


Replacing animal agriculture with a plant-based diet can curb greenhouse gas emissions drastically.
Advertisement

The review examined 43 studies into the health and environmental impacts of plant-based foods, as well as consumer attitudes. One study found that almost 90% of consumers who ate plant-based meat and dairy were in fact meat-eaters or flexitarians; another found that plant-based products with a similar taste, texture, and price to processed meat had the best chance of replacing meat.

Is a Plant-based Diet Better For the Environment?

The paper also found that these plant-based products caused lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions than the animal products they were replacing. One paper found replacing 5% of German beef consumption with pea protein could reduce CO2 emissions by up to eight million tonnes a year. Another found that compared to beef burgers, plant-based burgers were associated with up to 98% less greenhouse gas emissions.

The report authors suggest that plant-based products generally require much less agricultural land, need less water and cause less pollution than animal products.

Health Benefits of Plant-based Diet

Studies focusing on the healthiness of plant-based products also found they tend to have better nutritional profiles compared to animal products, with one paper finding that 40% of conventional meat products were classified as 'less healthy' compared to just 14% of plant-based alternatives based on the UK's Nutrient Profiling Model.

Others found plant-based meat and dairy were good for weight loss and building muscle mass, and could be used to help people with specific health conditions. Food producers may be able to add ingredients such as edible fungi, microalgae or spirulina to plant-based foods, boosting properties such as amino acids, vitamins B and E and antioxidants. Future innovations in processing and ingredients are likely to lead to further nutritional improvements.

Report author, Dr Chris Bryant from the University of Bath, said: "Increasingly we're seeing how plant-based products are able to shift demand away from animal products by appealing to three essential elements consumers want: taste, price and convenience.

"This review demonstrates overwhelming evidence that, as well as being far more sustainable compared to animal products in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, water use and land use, plant-based animal product alternatives also have a wide range of health benefits.

"Despite the incredible advances that plant-based producers have made over recent years, there is still huge potential to improve their taste, texture and how they cook. There's also enormous potential to innovate with ingredients and processes to improve their nutritional properties - for example by boosting vitamin content."

The authors stress that, whilst there are health benefits of these products compared to meat, multiple personal factors will impact on health including overall calorie consumption and exercise/activity levels.

Dr Bryant suggests that more research will now be needed to make these improvements a reality, ensuring manufacturers can make products that taste better, are healthier and provide consumers with sustainable options that are more likely to reduce demand for meat.

Source: Newswise
Essential Guide for Vegan Beginners: #Go Green

Essential Guide for Vegan Beginners: #Go Green


Essential tips for vegan beginners: Are you impressed by the health benefits of a vegan diet and eager to follow it? Then here are a few tips for you about the do's and don'ts of a vegan diet.
Advertisement

Plant-Based Gummy Candy for Vegans and Vegetarians

Plant-Based Gummy Candy for Vegans and Vegetarians


Strawberry-flavored vegan gummy candy has been made with plant-based ingredients and is enriched with vitamins B12 and D3.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
PhimosisPhimosis
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Phimosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Healthy Living Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Indian Medical Journals Blood - Sugar Chart Accident and Trauma Care
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close