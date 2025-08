Is 161Tb-based Therapy the Endgame for Ovarian Cancer?

Targeting cancer at its roots, radioimmunotherapy using 161Tb holds the key to curing ovarian cancer by eradicating its most stubborn cells.

The Core Culprits-Unmasking Ovarian CSCs

The Silent Assassin of Resistant Cells

Precision Strike Against CSCs

Toward the Clinic- Hope Beyond the Lab

Think about a treatment that doesn’t just make cancer tumors smaller—but completely removes the main cause of them coming back. A new development in radioimmunotherapy is showing great promise in targeting, which are the hidden cells that lead to cancer coming back, spreading, and becoming resistant to treatment. A special kind of radioactive material calledgoes beyond existing treatments to open up new possibilities in personalized cancer care. This method could change how we deal with hard-to-treat, returning cancers—giving not just temporary relief, but a chance for full elimination().Ovarian cancer stem cells that have markers likeare not just uncommon—they are harmful. These cells can keep renewing themselves, are very good at forming tumors, and often don’t respond to regular treatments. When they survive therapy, they slowly rebuild the cancer, causing it to come back. The ability to directly target these cancer stem cells, which has been shown in both patients who haven’t had chemotherapy before and those who have relapsed, is a key area of focus in the battle against ovarian cancer What makesspecial isn’t just that it’s radioactive—it’s how it behaves. Unlike regular radiation, 161Tb gives off low-energy electrons called. These electrons hit deep into tough cancer cells, especially cancer stem cells. Even though they don’t travel far, they are strong enough to destroy cells from the inside out. This means nearby healthy tissue stays mostly safe. Because of this, treatments using 161Tb are better at targeting CSCs than the current treatments using 177Lu.161Tb is linked to a special antibody named, which targets the L1CAM biomarker. This created a type of treatment called a, which works like a guided missile. When tested in mice with human ovarian tumors, this treatment did more than stop the tumors from growing—. The treatment worked not just in one type of tumor but in several different kinds, showing it has wide potential as a treatment.This isn't just a success in the lab. Clinical trials are already looking at 161Tb for other types of cancer, which means this breakthrough for ovarian cancer is moving quickly toward testing in people. As 161Tb treatments become more promising, they could change the way cancer is treated, especially for those who return to illness after usual treatments. It's a positive move toward more personalized, accurate, and long-lasting cancer care—where coming back isn't the final chapter.Source-Journal of Nuclear Medicine