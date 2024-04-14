About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Risk Among Young Adults

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 14 2024 2:21 PM

Young adults facing heightened stress, leading sedentary lives devoid of exercise, and consuming a poor diet stand at a significantly elevated risk of developing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). ()
IBS is a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines, leading to abdominal cramping, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and gas. While there are no specific causes of IBS, it may be related to an overly sensitive colon or immune system, said health experts.

Irritable Bowel Disease in Young Adults

The young are more at risk as consumption of fast food that is spicy, oily, and also contains added sugars, salts, fats, and artificial ingredients; and intake of aerated drinks are high among the young generation. These food items not only lack nutrition but also can impact the balance of gut bacteria triggering IBS symptoms. Further, excessive mental stress can create hormonal disturbances which may have an impact on digestion. Anxiety also changes the regulation of blood and oxygen throughout the body which impacts the stomach causing diarrhea, constipation, gas, or discomfort. These factors are leading "to a rise in cases of IBS in India", Manish Kak, Consultant Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, told IANS.

He explained that although IBS does not damage the digestive tract nor does it increase the risk of colon cancer, it can be a long-lasting problem that changes daily routine.

However, the doctors warned not to overlook the symptoms of IBS such as bloating, constipation, diarrhea, excessive strain when passing a stool, repeated belching, abdominal pain, or cramps, particularly with bowel movements.

"On experiencing these symptoms, consult a gastroenterologist. If left untreated, IBS can hit the colon, or large bowel, which is the part of the digestive tract that stores stool," Bir said.

Reference:
Source-IANS
