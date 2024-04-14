Irritable Bowel Syndrome Risk Among Young Adults



‘Young adults aged 20-40 commonly report #irritableboweldisease, often attributed to heightened #stress levels, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits. #IBS’

Irritable Bowel Disease in Young Adults

Young adults facing heightened stress, leading sedentary lives devoid of exercise, and consuming a poor diet stand at a significantly elevated risk of developing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). ( )IBS is a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines, leading to abdominal cramping, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and gas. While there are no specific causes of IBS, it may be related to an overly sensitive colon or immune system, said health experts.These food items not only lack nutrition but also can impact the balance of gut bacteria triggering IBS symptoms. Further, excessive mental stress can create hormonal disturbances which may have an impact on digestion. Anxiety also changes the regulation of blood and oxygen throughout the body which impacts the stomach causing diarrhea, constipation, gas, or discomfort. These factors are leading "to a rise in cases of IBS in India", Manish Kak, Consultant Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, told IANS.He explained that althoughit can be a long-lasting problem that changes daily routine.However, the doctors warned not to overlook the symptoms of IBS such as bloating, constipation, diarrhea, excessive strain when passing a stool, repeated belching, abdominal pain, or cramps, particularly with bowel movements."On experiencing these symptoms, consult a gastroenterologist. If left untreated, IBS can hit the colon, or large bowel, which is the part of the digestive tract that stores stool," Bir said.Source-IANS