Irrfan Khan Diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumor

Font : A- A+



Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine cancer and is going out of the country for treatment.

Irrfan Khan Diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumor



"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with



‘Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. However, he has not yet revealed which stage of the condition he is suffering.’ "The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumors that were floated, neuro is not always about the brain and Googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell," 51-year-old Irrfan added.



Neuroendocrine tumors are described as rare and can occur anywhere in the body. Most neuroendocrine tumors occur in the



However, in Irrfan's case, he has not yet revealed which stage of the condition he is suffering or whether it is malignant or not.



His revelation comes days after the internationally known acclaimed actor left fans, friends and colleagues worried by informing them via social media that his life had been shaken up by a "rare disease".



Irrfan began his statement with an emotional quote by Margaret Mitchell, "Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect."







Source: IANS "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," he said in a statement."The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumors that were floated, neuro is not always about the brain and Googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell," 51-year-old Irrfan added.Neuroendocrine tumors are described as rare and can occur anywhere in the body. Most neuroendocrine tumors occur in the lungs , appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas . They can be non-cancerous or malignant.However, in Irrfan's case, he has not yet revealed which stage of the condition he is suffering or whether it is malignant or not.His revelation comes days after the internationally known acclaimed actor left fans, friends and colleagues worried by informing them via social media that his life had been shaken up by a "rare disease".Irrfan began his statement with an emotional quote by Margaret Mitchell,Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: