medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Irregular Sleep may Raise the Risk of Cardiovascular Events

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who had the most irregular sleep experienced a two-fold increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those with the most regular sleep patterns, according to the new study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital who measured participants' sleep duration and timing over a five-year period, published in The Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Irregular Sleep may Raise the Risk of Cardiovascular Events
Irregular Sleep may Raise the Risk of Cardiovascular Events

"When we talk about interventions to prevent heart attacks and stroke, we focus on diet and exercise," said lead author Tianyi Huang, ScD, of the Brigham's Channing Division of Network Medicine.

Show Full Article


"Even when we talk about sleep, we tend to focus on duration -- how many hours a person sleeps each night -- but not on sleep irregularity and the impact of going to bed at different times or sleeping different amounts from night to night. Our study indicates that healthy sleep isn't just about quantity but also about variability, and that this can have an important effect on heart health."

Huang and colleagues examined data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), a federally funded, prospective study that included 1,992 participants who did not have cardiovascular disease at the beginning of the study.

MESA consisted of a diverse study population made up of white (38 percent), African American (28 percent), Hispanic (22 percent) and Chinese American (12 percent) participants, aged 45-84 years, from six field centers across the U.S. Participants wore an activity tracker on their wrist for seven days that recorded their sleep, including bedtime, sleep duration and wake time.

They were then followed for an average of 4.9 years. During that time, 111 participants experienced cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke and other adverse events.

The investigators divided participants into four groups ranging from those with the most irregular sleep patterns (two hours or more difference in sleep duration each night) and those with the most regular sleep patterns (less than an hour difference in sleep duration each night).

They also compared those with the most consistent bedtimes (less than 30-minute difference each night) and most inconsistent bedtimes (90 minutes or more). The team found a two-fold increase in risk of cardiovascular events among those with the most irregular sleep patterns.

The researchers estimate that for every 1,000 people following the most regular sleep pattern, only eight would have a cardiovascular event over one year; for every 1,000 people with the most irregular sleep patterns, 20 people would likely develop a cardiovascular event over one year.

While large for a study that uses wrist-worn activity trackers to measure sleep, the sample size for the study was modest and its follow-up time was relatively short, which meant that the researchers could not assess risk of individual adverse events such as a heart attack versus a stroke and the possibility of chance findings could not be fully excluded.

If larger studies confirm these findings in the future, Huang would like to evaluate whether an intervention -- such as, sleeping longer or more regularly -- could decrease a person's risk.

"Sleep regularity is a modifiable behavior. In the future, we'd like to explore whether changing one's sleep patterns by going to bed consistently each night may reduce a person's risk of future cardiovascular events," said Huang.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive