Irregular Heartbeat Risk Assessed by New AI-Powered Model

by Colleen Fleiss on December 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Artificial Intelligence (AI) model might enhance clinicians' ability to screen patients for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition linked to stroke and heart failure characterized by irregular, rapid heartbeats.

The model picks up on tiny variations in a person's normal heartbeat that signify AFib risk, which standard screening tests cannot detect.The findings, described in the journal npj Digital Medicine, used data on nearly half a million people who had each worn an electrocardiogram (ECG) patch to record their heart rhythms for two weeks -- a routine screening test for AFib and other heart conditions.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
An AI model then analysed this data to find patterns, other than AFib itself that distinguished people with AFib from those without.This new model holds the potential to better detect those who are at risk for AFib and ultimately prevent this heart condition's severe side effects, including stroke and heart failure.

"With this new tool, we can better identify patients at high risk of AFib for further tests and interventions," said Giorgio Quer, Director of AI at Scripps Research Translational Institute and an assistant professor of digital medicine at Scripps Research."Long term, this can help drive the right resources to the right people and potentially reduce the incidence of stroke and heart failure," said Giorgio Quer.The irregular heartbeat due to AFib can cause blood to pool in the heart and form blood clots, which can then contribute to strokes.
Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
AFib is also associated with an increased risk of heart failure or death.Importantly, the model remained accurate for both an older population, who are at higher risk of AFib, and people under the age of 55, who are at much lower risk and are usually excluded from general AFib screening.

"Patients with frequent AFib episodes can be identified easily with an ECG recorded over at least a week," said Giorgio Quer," said Giorgio Quer.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition associated with increased heart rate and irregular rhythm, which requires immediate attention. Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation by taking this quiz.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Recommended Readings

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic heartbeats are small changes in regular, normal heartbeats. These changes cause either a skipped or ...
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests. ...

Latest Heart Disease News

Can Statins Protect High-Risk Groups from Heart Disease?

Statins, the cholesterol-lowering drugs reduced heart attack and stroke risks in two groups at high risk for heart disease.
Heart Attack Fatalities Mark 12.5% Increase in 2022

The number of heart attack fatalities showed a notable increase, declining from 28,579 in 2020 to 28,413 in 2021, then surging to 32,457 in 2022.
Smart Watch Helps Detect Irregular Heart Rhythm

Atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) can be accurately diagnosed with Verily Study Watch, the FDA-approved wrist-worn gadget.
Red Flags in Red Cells — Decoding Their Threat on Heart Health!

According to health experts, an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and blood clots is associated with higher hemoglobin levels.
Atherosclerosis in Young Adults Curbed by Early Risk Factor Management

Early cardiac evaluation reverses atherosclerosis caused by cardiac risk factors like high BP and high cholesterol in young adults.
