Irregular Heartbeat Risk Assessed by New AI-Powered Model

Artificial Intelligence (AI) model might enhance clinicians' ability to screen patients for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition linked to stroke and heart failure characterized by irregular, rapid heartbeats.
The model picks up on tiny variations in a person's normal heartbeat that signify AFib risk, which standard screening tests cannot detect.The findings, described in the journal npj Digital Medicine, used data on nearly half a million people who had each worn an electrocardiogram (ECG) patch to record their heart rhythms for two weeks -- a routine screening test for AFib and other heart conditions.
An AI model then analysed this data to find patterns, other than AFib itself that distinguished people with AFib from those without.This new model holds the potential to better detect those who are at risk for AFib and ultimately prevent this heart condition's severe side effects, including stroke and heart failure.
AFib is also associated with an increased risk of heart failure or death.Importantly, the model remained accurate for both an older population, who are at higher risk of AFib, and people under the age of 55, who are at much lower risk and are usually excluded from general AFib screening.
"Patients with frequent AFib episodes can be identified easily with an ECG recorded over at least a week," said Giorgio Quer," said Giorgio Quer.
Source: IANS
Advertisement