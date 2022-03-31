Iron Supplements may Cause a Severe Allergic Attack

Advertisement

And those treating them are unsure why iron-boosting formulations will sometimes unexpectedly provoke severe anaphylaxis requiring emergency treatment and even hospitalization.said lead author Chintan Dave, an assistant professor at the Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science.The risk of anaphylaxis across all five IV iron formulations was still very low, he noted, but the data shows that the highest incidence was noted for iron dextran, with 10 patients per 10,000 having the severe allergic reaction, and ferumoxytol, with 4 patients out of 10,000 experiencing anaphylaxis, according to the study.said Dave, also a professor at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy.For the study, the researchers used advanced statistical methods and pharmacoepidemiologic techniques, which are tailor-made for studying the safety and effectiveness of medications using large observational databases.They scoured the medical records of about 167,000 older patients collected by Medicare between 2013 and 2018, looking for episodes of anaphylaxis connected with the intake of IV-administered iron formulations.Dave said.The work provided good news, too.said co-lead author Soko Setoguchi, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Rutgers School of Public Health.Source: Eurekalert