by Iswarya on  July 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Iron Levels in the Blood Could be Key to Slowing Aging
Genes involved in metabolizing iron in the blood are partially responsible for long healthy life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

Genes linked to aging that could help explain why some people age at different rates to others has been identified by scientists.

The findings could accelerate the development of drugs to reduce age-related diseases, extend healthy years of life, and increase the chances of living to old age free of disease, the researchers say.


Scientists from the University of Edinburgh and the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Germany focused on three measures linked to biological aging - lifespan, years of life lived free of disease (healthspan), and being extremely long-lived (longevity).

Biological aging - the rate at which our bodies decline over time - varies between people and drives the world's most fatal diseases, including heart disease, dementia, and cancers.

The researchers pooled information from three public datasets to enable analysis in unprecedented detail. The combined dataset was equivalent to studying 1.75 million lifespans or more than 60,000 extremely long-lived people.

The team pinpointed ten regions of the genome linked to a long lifespan, healthspan, and longevity. They also found that gene sets linked to iron were overrepresented in their analysis of all three measures of aging.

The researchers confirmed this using a statistical method - known as Mendelian randomization - that suggested that genes involved in metabolizing iron in the blood are partly responsible for long healthy life.

Blood iron is affected by diet, and abnormally high or low levels are linked to age-related conditions such as Parkinson's disease, liver disease, and a decline in the body's ability to fight infection in older age.

The researchers say that designing a drug that could mimic the influence of genetic variation on iron metabolism could be a future step to overcome some of the effects of aging, but caution that more work is required.

Anonymized datasets linking genetic variation to healthspan, lifespan, and longevity were downloaded from the publically available Zenodo, Edinburgh DataShare, and Longevity Genomics servers.

Dr. Paul Timmers from the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said: "We are very excited by these findings as they strongly suggest that high levels of iron in the blood reduce our healthy years of life, and keeping these levels in check could prevent age-related damage. We speculate that our findings on iron metabolism might also start to explain why very high levels of iron-rich red meat in the diet have been linked to age-related conditions such as heart disease."

Dr. Joris Deelen from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Germany, said: "Our ultimate aim is to discover how aging is regulated and find ways to increase health during aging. The ten regions of the genome we have discovered that are linked to lifespan, healthspan, and longevity are all exciting candidates for further studies."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Healthy Diet Can Protect Your Cells from Aging
Healthy diet can protect your cells, promote healthy cellular aging and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.
READ MORE
Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women
Is too much sitting bad for your heart? Yes, sitting for long periods can put aging women at a higher risk of developing heart disease. So, sit less and move more to boost your heart health.
READ MORE
New Optical Imaging Technique to Replace Endoscopy
Ultrasound-assisted optical imaging technology has been developed, which could replace endoscopy. The technology is non-invasive, painless and patient-friendly, which could revolutionize medical imaging.
READ MORE
Life without Death and Aging by 2045
Do you want to live forever? No one likes death, and everyone wants to stay young. Two genetic engineers report that death will be optional and the aging process will be reversible by 2045. Isn't it amazing?
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Diamond Blackfan Anemia
Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA) is a rare blood disorder first described in 1938 by two doctors at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Kenneth Blackfan and Louis Diamond.
READ MORE
Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver
Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

ThalassemiaSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeMinerals: Not Just the Gold And SilverVitamins and MineralsBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupDiamond Blackfan AnemiaNeck Cracking