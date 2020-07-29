Iron Deficiency During Infancy Reduces Vaccine Efficacy, Says Study

‘Preventing anemia in young children by supplementing the iron in their diet would improve the protection provided by other vaccinations.’

says Zimmermann, Professor of Human Nutrition.This is aggravated by infections and bloody diarrhoea, and their iron reserves are often exhausted after two to three months, he explains.More than twice the riskThe study showed that more than half the children were already suffering from anaemia at the age of 10 weeks, and by 24 weeks, more than 90 percent had low haemoglobin and red blood cell counts. Using statistical analyses, the researchers, led by Zimmerman, were able to show the following: despite several vaccinations, the risk of finding a lack of protective antibodies against diphtheria, pneumococci and other pathogens in the blood of 18-?month-olds was more than twice as high in anaemic infants compared to those who were not anemic.In a second study, the researchers administered a powder containing micronutrients to 127 infants slightly over six months old on a daily basis for four months. In 85 of these children, the powder also contained iron; the other 42 children received no iron supplement. When the children were vaccinated against measles at the age of nine months - as stipulated by the Kenyan vaccination schedule - those children who also received iron as a dietary supplement developed a stronger immune response in two respects: not only did they have more measles antibodies in their blood at the age of 12 months, but their antibodies were also better at recognising the pathogens.Iron as a dietary supplement to stave off anemiaThe World Health Organization (WHO) recommends feeding infants exclusively with breastmilk for the first six months to avoid infection with diseases transmitted in contaminated water. For that reason, Zimmermann and his research team did not give the children the dietary supplement powder until they were seven months old, although most of the vaccinations had generally been administered by this point; the measles vaccination was the only exception.However, Zimmermann says that many places have made great progress with their water supply and health systems in recent years, which is why discussions in professional circles about updating the WHO's recommendation are becoming ever more important. In turn, this may help to prevent many of the 1.5 million annual deaths due to vaccine-?preventable diseases.Source: Eurekalert