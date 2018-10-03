Ireland to Reconsider Anti-abortion Laws

Font : A- A+



The Irish government on International Women's Day has approved a bill allowing the long-anticipated national referendum on abortion to be held by the end of May which could radically transform the lives of thousands of women, the media reported.

Ireland to Reconsider Anti-abortion Laws



Voters will be asked if they want to repeal article 40.3.3 - known as the eighth amendment - which since 1983 has given unborn foetuses and pregnant women an equal right to life, effectively enshrining a ban on



‘If Ireland votes in favour of repeal, the government will introduce legislation permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.’ If Ireland votes in favour of repeal, the government has said it will introduce legislation permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.



Currently, terminations are only allowed when the life of the mother is at risk, and the maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion is 14 years in prison.



Since 1983, an estimated 170,000 women have left Ireland to have terminations, and up to 2,000 women each year illegally take the abortion pill, accessed online, the Guardian reported.



Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said: "This referendum is about asking our citizens to allow women to make major decisions for themselves. It's about trusting women to decide, in the early weeks of their pregnancy, what's right for them and their families..."



The bill will be debated in parliament over the next 24 hours, and full details will be published on Friday.



Extra time has been granted to keep the Irish parliament open on Friday to allow for extended debate on the referendum proposals.







Source: IANS Voters will be asked if they want to repeal article 40.3.3 - known as the eighth amendment - which since 1983 has given unborn foetuses and pregnant women an equal right to life, effectively enshrining a ban on abortion in the country's constitution.If Ireland votes in favour of repeal, the government has said it will introduce legislation permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.Currently, terminations are only allowed when the life of the mother is at risk, and the maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion is 14 years in prison.Since 1983, an estimated 170,000 women have left Ireland to have terminations, and up to 2,000 women each year illegally take the abortion pill, accessed online, the Guardian reported.Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said: "This referendum is about asking our citizens to allow women to make major decisions for themselves. It's about trusting women to decide, in the early weeks of their pregnancy, what's right for them and their families..."The bill will be debated in parliament over the next 24 hours, and full details will be published on Friday.Extra time has been granted to keep the Irish parliament open on Friday to allow for extended debate on the referendum proposals.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.