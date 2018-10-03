medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Ireland to Reconsider Anti-abortion Laws

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 10, 2018 at 6:18 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Irish government on International Women's Day has approved a bill allowing the long-anticipated national referendum on abortion to be held by the end of May which could radically transform the lives of thousands of women, the media reported.
Ireland to Reconsider Anti-abortion Laws
Ireland to Reconsider Anti-abortion Laws

Voters will be asked if they want to repeal article 40.3.3 - known as the eighth amendment - which since 1983 has given unborn foetuses and pregnant women an equal right to life, effectively enshrining a ban on abortion in the country's constitution.

If Ireland votes in favour of repeal, the government has said it will introduce legislation permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Currently, terminations are only allowed when the life of the mother is at risk, and the maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion is 14 years in prison.

Since 1983, an estimated 170,000 women have left Ireland to have terminations, and up to 2,000 women each year illegally take the abortion pill, accessed online, the Guardian reported.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said: "This referendum is about asking our citizens to allow women to make major decisions for themselves. It's about trusting women to decide, in the early weeks of their pregnancy, what's right for them and their families..."

The bill will be debated in parliament over the next 24 hours, and full details will be published on Friday.

Extra time has been granted to keep the Irish parliament open on Friday to allow for extended debate on the referendum proposals.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Sex Ratio Drops Among States in India, Government Suspects Abortion

Sex Ratio Drops Among States in India, Government Suspects Abortion

Sex Ratio at Birth dips in 17 large states of India and Gujarat tops the list, followed by Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand; sex-selective abortion suspected

Thousands March Against Abortion In San Francisco

Thousands March Against Abortion In San Francisco

Thousands of people demonstrated in US in the 14th annual Walk for Life campaign against abortion.

Donald Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion March Via Video Feed

Donald Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion March Via Video Feed

Trump is the first sitting president to speak via video feed to thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington.

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

The total number of abortions in India in 2015 was recorded to be 1.56 crore.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...