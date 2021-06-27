Iraq Detects Bird Flu Cases

In a poultry farm in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, bird flu cases were detected, and necessary measures have been taken to curb the spread of the disease, a health official said.



The new cases were detected in the small poultry farm in a village near the provincial capital Baquba, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, Mahmoud Farhan al-Shammari, head of the veterinary hospital in Diyala, told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.



"We have informed the governor of Diyala and taken necessary measures to control the disease, including the culling of more than 4,000 chickens and closing the poultry farm for 90 days," al-Shammari said.



‘Avian flu or bird flu detected in poultry in Iraq.’





The rapid response of the veterinary hospital helped prevent the transmission to other areas, he added.

