Iran's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 30,000

‘Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, and the rise in the number of infections and death toll has not shown signs of easing so far despite the tightened efforts to stem the highly infectious disease. ’

The plan includes further restrictions of the inter-city travels, the closure of public places like parks, swimming pools and entertaining centres, a ban on gatherings and reducing work hours of civil servants.Turkey, which has become the second hardest-hit country in the region, reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 5,698.Turkey also reported 17 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the total death toll to 92. So far, 42 people have recovered from the disease.Meanwhile, Turkish and Chinese COVID-19 experts have exchanged views over fighting the novel coronavirus via a video conference.Turkey's Science Committee for Coronavirus and the Chinese officials and scientists exchanged know-how and experience about fighting the coronavirus during the three-hour meeting. The Chinese experts gave a presentation and a question-and-answer session on how to overcome the pandemic.Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced its decision to suspend its flights to and from the U.S. city of New York over COVID-19 concerns.In another development, the Turkish branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China announced the donation of medical supplies and cash worth about 100,000 U.S. dollars to support Turkey's battle against COVID-19.Israel reported two new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 10, while total confirmed cases reached 3,035, up by 342 from Thursday.Israeli genealogy and genetic testing company MyHeritage will collaborate with the Chinese biotech giant BGI Genomics to set up a coronavirus testing lab in Israel by April 9 and will conduct up to 20,000 tests a day. With the new lab, the number of daily coronavirus tests in Israel will increase to 30,000 in two weeks.Iraq on Friday confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, bringing the total number of the infections to 458 and the death toll to 40.The United Arab Emirates reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 405. Three more COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, bringing the total number of the cured to 55.Morocco confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 333. A total of 21 people have died from the disease and 11 have recovered.Egypt announced six new deaths and 41 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected to 536 and the death toll to 40. So far, 147 patients have recovered in Egypt, after three French nationals and 11 Egyptians left the hospital on Friday.Tunisia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 227.Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased by 23 to 391, seven of whom have died. The government has enforced a curfew in the cities since Thursday evening in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease.Jordan reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 235. So far 16 patients have recovered.Oman announced 22 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 131. A total of 23 patients have recovered.Kuwait reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 225, of whom 57 have recovered, and 168 are receiving treatment.Qatar reported 12 new cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 549, of whom 43 patients have recovered.Qatar said it will suspend all unnecessary trade activities starting Friday, including the closure of all cafes, education institutions, recreation facilities and wedding services.Meanwhile, a plane carrying Chinese medical aid arrived on Friday at the International Airport of Algiers, as part of the Chinese efforts to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Algeria.Source: IANS