Iran's Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose to 375,816 with the registration of 1,905 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.





‘The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 21,359 Iranians, up by 110 in the past 24 hours, she added.’





Besides, 319,847 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,791 remain in critical condition.



According to Lari, 3,184,857 laboratory tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Iran by Saturday.



She said 13 provinces out of 31 are still at high risk of infection, while 15 others in alert situation over the disease.



Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19.



Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.



In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.



In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.



Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours are 857 hospitalised, Xinhua reported.