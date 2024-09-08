About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
IPhone 16 and Watch Series: A New Era in Health Tech

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 8 2024 11:46 PM

As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 16 series and new devices, reports suggest the company may introduce a glucose monitor, sleep apnea sensor, and its long-awaited Apple Intelligence feature in the new Watch and iPhone lineup (1 Trusted Source
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro to launch at Apple Glowtime event: India stream time and how to watch

Go to source).
The company is set to launch iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max at its ‘Glowtime’ event on Monday (US time).

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get an even larger display, courtesy of smaller bezels, moving from 1.5mm to 1.4mm.

That may increase the iPhone Pro Max’s screen size from 6.69 to 6.86 inches, without increasing the device’s overall footprint by some unwieldy amount, say reports.

Next-Gen Apple Devices with Health Monitoring and Intelligence

Among the camera improvements may be a new glass-molded lens that is thinner and lighter while increasing optical zoom capabilities. The most notable design change on the 16 and 16 Plus can be the shift from a diagonal to a vertical camera setup.

Another welcome change may be bigger batteries with more life. The Pro models are also expected to get Wi-Fi 7 capability.

This time, all four models are likely to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15. The new iPhones may also have a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 may get a new processor — the S10 which comes with additional AI functionalities. A glucose monitor and sleep apnea detection are the two most rumored additions.

However, the BP monitor may not come this time. A long-awaited update to the budget Apple Watch SE with a plastic body may also be announced.

Apple is also reportedly announcing two versions of the AirPods 4. All the new models may also finally drop Lightning for USB-C port.

Reference:
Source-IANS


