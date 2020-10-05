IPad Generation Children Good at Reading Facial Emotions

‘Text-based communication can convey emotion through capitalization, emoticons and repetition.’

Most children from the sixth-grade class of 2012 were born in 2001, while the first iPhone came out in 2007, for example, and the first iPad in 2010 -- a time when the sixth graders from the 2017 class were infants and toddlers.The psychologists found that the 2017 sixth graders scored 40 per cent higher than the 2012 class at correctly identifying emotions in photographs and made significantly fewer errors than the 2012 students."Perhaps our 2017 participants had more opportunities to see, communicate and learn nonverbal emotion expressed in photographs of faces than those from 2012 because of the time spent taking and reviewing photos of themselves and others," explained lead study author Yalda T Uhls in the study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.In today's world, young people use photos and, increasingly, video to communicate. In 2018, for instance, 69 per cent of teens reported they used Snapchat and 72 per cent used Instagram, both of which incorporate pictures and text messages."With so many of our kids are on screens so frequently, it is important to know that good things can come from their interactions with photos," Uhls said."I would expect with the recent increase in video communication, they may be now learning these cues from video chat too".Even 18-month-old babies can learn from video chat, she said, citing other research, while another study found that time on screens did not seem to impact kids' social skills.She, however, strongly recommended that families have face-to-face conversations around the dinner table and at other times of the daySource: IANS