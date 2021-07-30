by Dr Jayashree on  July 30, 2021 at 12:59 PM Medico Legal News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Involvement of Medical Students in Unethical Behavior
Medical students continue to be involved in legally and ethically concerning intimate examination practices despite concerns being raised about this for many decades, according to the authors of a Perspective published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Although Australian law is clear on the importance of consent and the implications of this regarding assault, Australian medical governance makes some assumptions about medical school policies for intimate examinations and allows attention about the requirements for written consent.

Other countries have introduced specific ethical codes and guidance in recognition that medical students may be involved in unconsented intimate examinations.


The clinical environment where the medical student works is crucial to the nature of their involvement in intimate examinations.

An individual's likelihood of engaging in a behavior is influenced by three factors: their attitudes toward the behavior, their perceptions of the social norms, and their perceived ability to perform the behavior.

Although contemporary medical education and ethics actively promotes patient autonomy and informed consent, students can unfortunately find themselves working in weak ethical climate within the clinical workplace.

Most medical education and psychological research indicate that students are strongly influenced by the cultural norms of their workplace and their supervisory relationships.

The most common problems with medical student involvement in intimate examinations and procedures are not only rogue student behaviour.

They also struggle with the conflict between the reality and expectations of clinical practice as students narrating specific instances of being asked by their supervisors to conduct or remain present during intimate examinations without clear and/or adequately informed patient consent.

Anyone supervising medical students in clinical settings should critically examine their clinical workplace cultures and consider whether they adequately protect both patients and students.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030
Eliminating tuberculosis (TB) is not possible unless both active and latent (not having the active disease) cases are treated. Administration and health personnel are ethically bound to offer affordable and effective treatment to all those at risk ...
READ MORE
All Possible Risks to Patients Not Disclosed By Doctors Before Treatment
Most informed consent disputes involve disagreements about who said what and when.
READ MORE
Maimed Conscience and Maimed Beggars (Medical Ethics in India) – Part 1
In-depth report on current state of medical ethics in India with focus on amputation surgeries on limbs of perfectly healthy children and adults to make them a cripple and high earning beggars
READ MORE
In 'Exceptional' Cases Euthanasia Should Be Permitted: French Medical Body
Euthanasia should be allowed in exceptional cases and when suffering patients make "persistent and lucid requests according to France's medical ethics council.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator