Investigational topical cream may offer new hope in the fight against inflammatory skin diseases, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Investigational Topical Cream May Help Treat Inflammatory Skin Disease

‘Atopic dermatitis, a common inflammatory skin disease is typically treated with topical anti-inflammatory agents. A new study suggests that an investigational nonsteroidal topical cream (PAC-14028) may be effective for treating patients with inflammatory skin disease.’

Read More..

A study indicates that an investigational nonsteroidal topical cream (PAC-14028) may be effective for treating atopic dermatitis, one of the most common inflammatory skin diseases.The trial involved a cream that blocks the transient receptor potential vanilloid subfamily, member 1, an ion channel involved in the perception of pain. This channel also contributes to inflammation and itchy skin in patients with atopic dermatitis.In the 8-week, randomized, double-blind, multicentre, study that enrolled 194 adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, the cream improved clinical symptoms and signs with a favorable safety profile.According to the authors, a phase III clinical trial is underway to test if the topical medicine is safe and effective in teens and adults.Source: Eurekalert