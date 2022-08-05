Introducing Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine: 70% Effective Against Variants

Advertisement

The study authors noted that "The CoVLP+AS03 vaccine was effective in preventing COVID-19 caused by a spectrum of variants, with efficacy ranging from 69.5 percent against symptomatic infection to 78.8 percent against moderate-to-severe disease."The phase 3 trial of the vaccine was conducted at 85 centers involving 24,141 adults who were randomly chosen to receive either two intramuscular injections of the CoVLP+AS03 vaccine or two doses of placebo 21 days apart. The researchers confirmed that those patients have COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction testing in 165 participants.In the vaccine group, as per the researchers analysis, there were no severe cases of COVID-19 or any variants. They said that the median viral load for breakthrough cases was more than 100 times lower in the vaccine group than in the placebo group.According to the researchers, solicited adverse events were mainly mild or moderate and transient, occurring more frequently in the vaccine group than in the placebo group. Local adverse events occurred in 92.3% and 45.5% in the vaccine group and placebo group, respectively, and systemic adverse events occurred in 87.3% and 65.0%, respectively."The potential effect of this plant-based technology in the current pandemic will be greatly influenced by the evolution of the pandemic itself," the authors noted."However, the availability and further development of this platform could have important implications for pandemic readiness," they added. However, the study researchers noted that the Covifenz vaccine efficacy among adults who were 65 years or older could not be determined because of the limited enrollment of participants in this age group.The vaccine also uses GlaxoSmithKline Plc's pandemic adjuvant, a substance that stimulates the immune system's response. It was developed jointly by Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris, and Glaxo. The Canadian government provided $173 million in funding for its development and is so far the only country that has authorized it for use.However, previous evidence, as per the researchers, suggests that the CoVLP+AS03 vaccine induced similar immune responses in both younger and older adults. Several study authors disclosed financial ties to Medicago, which funded the study and is the manufacturer of the CoVLP+AS03 vaccine.Source: Medindia