Introducing Dental Nanobots: For Better Treatment of Teeth

In a new technological breakthrough, scientists at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangaluru have developed tiny dental nanobots that can be injected into teeth to kill bacteria and help kill bacteria with root canal treatment (RCT).



According to the institute's official statement, the device can provide better dental treatment by killing germs inside microscopic channels called dentinal tubules. This new technique and study have been published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Previous Practices and the Need for a New One

Previous practices, such as the use of lasers and ultrasound to kill bacteria, had their limitations, such as being able to penetrate only about 800 micrometers into the teeth. A problem is that it uses chemicals to kill bacteria. However, antibiotic-resistant bacteria can resist the attack and remain hidden within dentinal tubules.