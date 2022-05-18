About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Introducing Dental Nanobots: For Better Treatment of Teeth

by Kesavan K.E.T. on May 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM
In a new technological breakthrough, scientists at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangaluru have developed tiny dental nanobots that can be injected into teeth to kill bacteria and help kill bacteria with root canal treatment (RCT).

According to the institute's official statement, the device can provide better dental treatment by killing germs inside microscopic channels called dentinal tubules. This new technique and study have been published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Previous Practices and the Need for a New One

Previous practices, such as the use of lasers and ultrasound to kill bacteria, had their limitations, such as being able to penetrate only about 800 micrometers into the teeth. A problem is that it uses chemicals to kill bacteria. However, antibiotic-resistant bacteria can resist the attack and remain hidden within dentinal tubules.

A research associate at IISc Bangaluru had said, "The dentinal tubules are very small, and bacteria reside deep in the tissue. Current techniques are not efficient enough to go all the way inside and kill the bacteria."

Researchers have detailed on the development of the helical nanobots. These are made of silicon oxide coated with iron that can be controlled and monitored by using a device that induces a low-intensity magnetic field. But new miniaturized robots provide a solution that provides an even deeper clean.
Dental nanobots were tested in mouse models and found to be safe and effective. Now the team is working on a new medical device that can fit inside the mouth and allow the dentist to inject and operate dental nanobots inside the teeth during RCT.

Usage of Nanobots for Teeth

Dental nanobots, developed at the IISc-incubated startup Theranautilus, were injected into extracted dental samples, followed by tracking their movement under a microscope.



Researchers have said that by tuning the frequency of the magnetic fields, the researchers were able to make the dental nanobots move and penetrate deep into the layers of the dentinal tubules. The manipulation of the magnetic field ensures the generation of heat through the surface of the dental nanobots, which can kill nearby bacteria.

Researchers have also experimented on the dental nanobots in mouse models and found them to be safe and effective. They are also working on developing a unique type of medical device that can fit efficiently inside the mouth and allow the dentist to inject and manipulate the nanobots inside the teeth during RCT.



Ambarish Ghosh, a professor at the CeNSE, who also led the study, said, "These studies have shown that they are safe to use in biological tissues. We are very close to deploying this technology in a clinical setting, which was considered futuristic even three years ago."

Source: Medindia
