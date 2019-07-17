medindia

Intranasal Sufentanil: Effective for Emergency Pain Relief

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2019 at 12:32 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with severe traumatic pain, intranasal sufentanil was found to be as effective as standard-of-care intravenous morphine for pain relief, according to a new study published this week in PLOS Medicine by Marc Blancher of Grenoble Alpes University Hospital, France, and colleagues.
Intranasal Sufentanil: Effective for Emergency Pain Relief
Intranasal Sufentanil: Effective for Emergency Pain Relief

Intravenous morphine is the most commonly used strong analgesic for relieving acute pain in the emergency room, but the need to get an IV line started before administration limits its rapid use. In the new study, researchers randomized 136 patients who presented to the emergency departments of six hospitals across France. Patients ranged in age from 18 to 75 years old and had traumatic pain self-evaluated as at least a six out of ten on a rating scale. 69 patients received intranasal sufentanil plus an intravenous placebo and 67 patients received intravenous morphine plus an intranasal placebo.

Show Full Article


Patients' pain rating dropped by 4.1 points (97.5% CI -4.6 to -3.6) in the 30 minutes after analgesic administration in the group receiving intravenous morphine, and by 5.2 points (-5.7 to -4.6) with intranasal sufentanil. Intranasal sufentanil was shown to be non-inferior to intravenous morphine in terms of pain control at 30 minutes (p<0.001), as well as superior to morphine (p=0.034). 6 severe adverse events were observed in the intranasal sufentanil group and 2 in the intravenous morphine group, indicating that further research will be needed on the safety of intranasal sufentanil. Co-analgesics were used more often in the intranasal sufentanil group.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Sufentanil Citrate Injection

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia during surgery. It is also used as part of epidural anesthesia during labor and delivery with other ...

Ketamine Maybe an Effective, Safe Alternative for Treating Acute Pain

Ketamine can be an excellent alternative to opioids like morphine for controlling short-term pain in the emergency department, finds a new study.

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Pain Management for Burn Injuries

Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained with illustrations to overcome the pain and numbness that can improve your quality of life.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Emergency Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief Top 15 Natural Painkillers Pain Management for Burn Injuries Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Vertigo

High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life

Over 20 Million Children Worldwide Missed Out on Lifesaving Vaccines in 2018
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive