Internet Addiction: Root Causes and Prevention

Understanding the Root Causes of Internet Addiction

some aspects of the internet can lead to problematic addictive behaviors in some people, resulting in functional impairment and distress in a user's daily life.

Advertisement

some problematic internet use behaviors, such as gaming and gambling, are recognized as disorders,

Evaluating the root cause of internet addiction may improve the understanding of what makes some people more vulnerable to addiction than others and how problematic internet use can be prevented.

There is an increasing awareness thatWhileothers, including shopping, social network use and pornography, remain unspecified.Here, Brand briefly reviews the research that illustrates the mechanisms that could lead to internet addiction and whether they are different or similar to other addictions.According to the author, the most problematic internet applications deliver pleasure and enable the reduction of negative moods - responses that parallel the effects of addictive drug use on the brain's reward system.Other applications can lead to compulsive usage patterns, indicating that self-control regulation can also drive problematic internet use.According to Brand, online addictive behaviors may be a consequence of difficulties in making good choices and regulating rewarding behaviors in the brain.Source: Eurekalert