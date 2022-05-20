About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Internet Addiction: Root Causes and Prevention

by Hannah Joy on May 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM
Problematic internet use can lead to other addictive behaviors, such as drug addiction. However, the neurobiological and psychological mechanisms were difficult to find.

In a Perspective, Matthias Brand discusses the addictive potential of the internet and how it can be best conceptualized and evaluated.

Internet Addiction Disorder

Internet addiction disorder is of 3 types, excessive gaming, sexual preoccupations and email / text messaging.
"Given the increased use of the internet in this era of social distancing and remote working, it is important to assess the harm caused by online addictive behaviors," writes Brand.

Understanding the Root Causes of Internet Addiction

There is an increasing awareness that

some aspects of the internet can lead to problematic addictive behaviors in some people, resulting in functional impairment and distress in a user's daily life.


Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

About 80 percent of people spend up to 4 hours daily of leisure time on technology. Learn more about the 5 ways to avoid technology addiction.
While

some problematic internet use behaviors, such as gaming and gambling, are recognized as disorders,

others, including shopping, social network use and pornography, remain unspecified.

Here, Brand briefly reviews the research that illustrates the mechanisms that could lead to internet addiction and whether they are different or similar to other addictions.

According to the author, the most problematic internet applications deliver pleasure and enable the reduction of negative moods - responses that parallel the effects of addictive drug use on the brain's reward system.

Other applications can lead to compulsive usage patterns, indicating that self-control regulation can also drive problematic internet use.

According to Brand, online addictive behaviors may be a consequence of difficulties in making good choices and regulating rewarding behaviors in the brain.

Evaluating the root cause of internet addiction may improve the understanding of what makes some people more vulnerable to addiction than others and how problematic internet use can be prevented.





Source: Eurekalert
Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers

Social media like Facebook and Twitter help us connect with people worldwide, and this is no small benefit. But is this taking a toll on your mental health?
Excessive Internet Usage is a Sign of Depression

A new study conducted on internet users revealed that the time spent surfing the web by a person can be used to gauge his/her stress levels.
