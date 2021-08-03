by Hannah Joy on  March 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM Indian Health News
International Women's Day: President Stresses on Safety and Independence of Women
On the eve of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind appealed to all countrymen to work relentlessly towards women's safety, education and independence.

Kovind said "we will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered only by doing so. Let us dedicate this occasion of International Women's Day to the honor, safety and empowerment of women and resolve that we will support them in changing every tradition and policy that hinders their progress," the President said in a statement.

He extended congratulations and best wishes to all women on the occasion, saying "women are an inspiration to our family, society and the nation".


"They are the essential base of the social structure. In India too, women have made their mark in every sphere of life. With their distinguished role in all walks of life, they have contributed significantly to the progress of the nation.

"Nevertheless, much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in India," said the President.

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in order to create awareness about women's issues. It was first celebrated in a handful of countries in 1911, but began to be observed by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nations started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognized Women's Day in 1977.



Source: IANS

International Women's Day 2021: Choose to Challenge
International Women's Day observed annually on March 8th aims to increase women's access to leadership roles, a key step towards a more equal COVID-19 world.
International Women's Day: Let's Build a Gender Equal World
International Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March across the world. It raises awareness about the deprivation of women and the importance of women's rights. It also celebrates the achievements of women.
International Women's Day: How A Plastic Surgeon Put a Smile on Children's Faces
International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th of March. Medindia had an exclusive interview with Dr Jyotsna Murthy, a plastic surgeon who has treated 12,000 children with cleft lip and palate for free with Smile Train of USA.
International Women's Day 2017: Exclusive Interview With 'Woman Achiever Award Winner' Dr. Sumana Navin
The International Women's Day 2017 is celebrated on March 8th and Medindia brings to you an exclusive interview with Dr. Sumana Navin.
